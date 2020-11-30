Can you play Cyberpunk 2077 in third person? Curious if you can play Cyberpunk 2077 in third person? Here's what you need to know.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10, 2020, and as we near the release date, many gamers out there have found themselves asking quite a few questions about the upcoming RPG. One of the biggest that has arisen lately is whether you can play Cyberpunk 2077 in third person or if the game is locked in first-person perspective. We’ve got the answers you need to know right here.

Can you play Cyberpunk 2077 in third person?

Cyberpunk 2077 will be played from the first-person perspective.

The short answer here is no, at least not in the normal gameplay. Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person shooter, which means you are going to be spending the majority of your time playing in first person perspective. However, there are times when the game will allow you to see third person, like when driving around in a car or while exploring the city on motorcycles.

Aside from those short times, there do not appear to any indications that you’ll be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 in third person. Back in September of 2018, CD Projekt RED stayed firm to its decision to have a first-person shooter perspective, as the studio wanted to immerse players into the world as much as possible. Because of this, it seems unlikely that any official options for third person modes will become available.

Of course, this could change as we grow closer to the game’s release. We’re going based off the content that we’ve seen thus far, and all of that has held true to the first-person perspective that we’ve known about since the first gameplay was revealed over two years ago. We’ll be able to finalize this once we get our hands on the game ourself, though we would advise gamers to expect third person to not be an option as they head into the game on release date.

While Cyberpunk 2077 won’t have third person support, you will have plenty of world to explore. You can check out our Cyberpunk 2077 topic for even more content and information.