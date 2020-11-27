Evening Reading - November 27, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday. You made it through another week. Did you have Friday off as a post-Thanksgiving feast day? Will you gorge on delicious leftovers today? No matter where you are in the world right now, I hope you had yourself a good day. It's technically the weekend now, so you should relax and enjoy yourself a bit. As part of that, you should check out some of the articles on Shacknews linked below! And, of course, there will be memes.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Bet on Black: How Microsoft and Xbox Changed Pop Culture, Part 1
- Xbox Series X review: The future is not here
- PS5 review: It's what's on the inside that counts
- Deep Stone Crypt raid guide - Destiny 2
- Override 2: Super Mech Leauge hands-on preview: Bot brawling
- Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2020
- Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2020
- VR Gaming Holiday Gift Guide 2020: HMDs, games, and accessories
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Coffee alternatives
I wouldn't mind trying some of these out.
Blessed kitty
Holy Kitten pic.twitter.com/VsOGjf9RDF— kittens (@kittensfolder) November 26, 2020
This little kitty cat is going to be all about those sun naps.
A Stan Lee story
Stan Lee On The F Word— Jake Westmore [PB](Sub2Get Jessica Brennan 2 500k) (@jakewestmore) November 25, 2020
Credit to Aron frommhttps://t.co/JC6LBZcTYS pic.twitter.com/NNwo5hqJHY
The animation in this is fantastic.
Love
Cuddle buddies pic.twitter.com/oqHsoF7n67— Popular Cats (@PopuIarCats) November 26, 2020
Look at this snuggle.
The Thing, a Christmas movie
"The Thing," a movie about a group of people who don't even really like each other stuck together in a single, snowbound location trying to figure out who has a terrifying infection, counts as a Christmas movie this year.— Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) November 22, 2020
Keep this one in your back pocket leading into the holiday season.
Guilty
Look at this stick figure, literally sprinting away from a fire they probably started.
Images you can hear
POTTER.
Just do nothing
It is impossible.
Imaginary victory!
Simpsons memes are always great.
Here's a photo of Rad to usher in your weekend. He put himself here. Dug his way under a blanket and rested up against a pillow.
Here's a photo of Rad to usher in your weekend. He put himself here. Dug his way under a blanket and rested up against a pillow.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
