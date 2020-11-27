Evening Reading - November 27, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Friday. You made it through another week. Did you have Friday off as a post-Thanksgiving feast day? Will you gorge on delicious leftovers today? No matter where you are in the world right now, I hope you had yourself a good day. It's technically the weekend now, so you should relax and enjoy yourself a bit. As part of that, you should check out some of the articles on Shacknews linked below! And, of course, there will be memes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Coffee alternatives

I wouldn't mind trying some of these out.

Blessed kitty

This little kitty cat is going to be all about those sun naps.

A Stan Lee story

Stan Lee On The F Word

Credit to Aron frommhttps://t.co/JC6LBZcTYS pic.twitter.com/NNwo5hqJHY — Jake Westmore [PB](Sub2Get Jessica Brennan 2 500k) (@jakewestmore) November 25, 2020

The animation in this is fantastic.

Love

Look at this snuggle.

The Thing, a Christmas movie

"The Thing," a movie about a group of people who don't even really like each other stuck together in a single, snowbound location trying to figure out who has a terrifying infection, counts as a Christmas movie this year. — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) November 22, 2020

Keep this one in your back pocket leading into the holiday season.

Guilty

Look at this stick figure, literally sprinting away from a fire they probably started.

Images you can hear

POTTER.

Just do nothing

It is impossible.

Imaginary victory!

Simpsons memes are always great.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to usher in your weekend. He put himself here. Dug his way under a blanket and rested up against a pillow.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.