New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - November 26, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Thanksgiving in North America! Today's an important day to remember the history of the country and be thankful for all the positive things in life. It's also a good opportunity to look toward the future and think of how things could be improved for others. I hope you all stay safe. Remember to wear a mask and social distance where you can! Let's take a look at some Shacknews pieces and then some memes!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Watch Aunty Donna on Netflix

The boys are looking for more ways to get the message out about their new Netflix show.

Cat²

Cats are liquid.

Big screen, little screen

Are you looking at this on your medium screen?

Clovis AI 

Proving my worth to the Clovis AI sure reminds me of that episode of Rick and Morty.

Rasputin

This dude looks great and has some sweet moves. Look at his awesome top!

Stonks

Trading is an extreme sport.

Vibing cat

This meme format is so good.

3DS

Man, the 3DS is such a great unit. I still love using mine. That 3D screen technology is still mind-blowing. Wait, what's that on the screen? Oh dear.

Half-days are great

When I was working in retail, getting to leave early was a treat.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your evening. She's beeing all twisty and cute right here.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola