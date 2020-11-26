Evening Reading - November 26, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Thanksgiving in North America! Today's an important day to remember the history of the country and be thankful for all the positive things in life. It's also a good opportunity to look toward the future and think of how things could be improved for others. I hope you all stay safe. Remember to wear a mask and social distance where you can! Let's take a look at some Shacknews pieces and then some memes!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Watch Aunty Donna on Netflix

The boys are looking for more ways to get the message out about their new Netflix show.

Cat²

Cats are liquid.

Big screen, little screen

another day of staring at the big screen while scrolling through my little screen so as to reward myself for staring at the medium screen all week — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) November 22, 2020

Are you looking at this on your medium screen?

Clovis AI

"SHOW ME WHAT YOU GOT" pic.twitter.com/x5gZXVuLV6 — Samuel Chandler (@SamuelChandler) November 23, 2020

Proving my worth to the Clovis AI sure reminds me of that episode of Rick and Morty.

Rasputin

i just want to be watching this forever for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/GrCKcRqq0z — merry caitmas (@kittynouveau) November 23, 2020

This dude looks great and has some sweet moves. Look at his awesome top!

Stonks

Trading is an extreme sport.

Vibing cat

This meme format is so good.

3DS

Man, the 3DS is such a great unit. I still love using mine. That 3D screen technology is still mind-blowing. Wait, what's that on the screen? Oh dear.

Half-days are great

When I was working in retail, getting to leave early was a treat.

Here's a photo of Wednesday to brighten your evening. She's beeing all twisty and cute right here.

