Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2020: LEGO, toys & ugly sweaters

With the Holiday Season going into full swing, there’s plenty of shopping to be done as we scour the markets for that one perfect gift. If you find yourself shopping for a Star Wars fanatic (or even yourself!) this year, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best gifts around the web to consider.

Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Darth Maul Collector’s Edition Action Figure by Diamond Select

Though his big-screen appearance may have been cut short (pun intended), Darth Maul remains one of the most iconic villains in the Star Wars pantheon. This year, Diamond Select has released a new 7-inch Darth Maul figure that comes with his signature dual-bladed lightsaber as well as removable and interchangeable parts. The figure costs $24.99 and can be found on Disney’s website.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Myths & Fables Book

If you or someone you know is raising a young Star Wars fan, the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Myths & Fables Book from Disney Lucasfilm press may be an excellent choice. Featuring 15 brand new and unique stories from around the galaxy, this leatherbound book also includes some gorgeous illustrations. It costs $49.99 and can be purchased from Disney’s website.

The Mandalorian Darksaber

Recently making its debut in live-action in Season 1 of The Mandalorian, the Darksaber is one of the coolest weapons in all of Star Wars. Often changing owners as people fight to harness its power, you can wield the Darksaber yourself thanks to Hasbro’s latest offerings. The Mandalorian Darksaber runs for $24.99 and can be bought at Target.

Ugly Star Wars Sweaters

Ugly sweaters have become a tradition for those looking to get into the Holiday spirit. Star Wars is getting into the fun too, with a line of newly licensed sweaters from Hybrid. Available via Amazon, these sweaters come in a variety of colors and feature different iconography from around the Star Wars world. This includes Darth Vader, AT-ATs, and R2-D2.

The Child talking plush

If you’ve been keeping up with The Mandalorian, you’re probably just as smitten with “The Child” as everybody else that’s checked out the space western. Of course, there’s a talking plush of the little creature, available for $20.99 at Walmart. He doesn’t say many words, but we’re sure those coos are adorable.

LEGO Star Wars sets

LEGO and Star Wars have collaborated a countless number of times throughout the years, delivering high-quality collectibles for the dedicated fan. This year, you can pick up sets based on the Razor Crest, the Millennium Falcon, Boba Fett, and more. The full catalog can be found on LEGO’s official website.

Those are some of the coolest Star Wars gifts we found from around the web.