Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2020

Black Friday digital sales from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox are all up and running! Check out what you can pick up this weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The big Black Friday 2020 sales from the major console manufacturers are all live. Nintendo was the last to join the bunch and they've got some massive deals on first-party hits like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Super Mario Party, and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (Bet you forgot that's a first-party game, didn't you?), as well as other major releases, like Hades, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, and more.

Nintendo joins the Black Friday sales from PlayStation and Xbox, which are going on strong. The top first-party games from both of those console makers are leading the way, along with some of the top third-party blockbusters, including Watch Dogs: Legion, Marvel's Avengers, Star Wars Squadrons, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and many more. Check out our full roundup below.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

