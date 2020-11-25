Shackstream: Skankcore64: Episode 17 - Ice, ice, hockey Skankcore is at it again with another set of games in NHL Breakaway '99 on the Nintendo 64. Come and watch the fun!

It’s the middle of the week, which means we get a cool and refreshing stream with the beloved Bryan “Skankcore” Lefler. Today’s stream picks up where the last stream left off, with more hockey! If you’re partial to chilling with a mate and having a good chat, why not come on by and say hello to Skankcore? Check out the stream below!

Today's Skankcore64 stream is set to start at 9:00 p.m. PT / 12:00 a.m. ET this evening. Now, if you’re new around here or wondering what’s going on, sit down and let me tell you a tale. You see, Skankcore here had the idea of playing through every single Nintendo 64 game ever released in North America. He’s making good progress on his epic journey, but these sports games, with their huge seasons, have thrown a wrench in the machine.

Bryan started out with the full rules enabled, but he quickly realized that would mean he was playing NHL Breakaway ’99 for something like 20 streams. That’s a lot of hockey. Considering there are other sports games on the N64 he needs to play (as well as other games), Bryan made the wise decision of restarting the season with far shorter matches.

