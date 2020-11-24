Unboxing & review: Secretlab Alliance TITAN Gaming Chair Check it out as we unbox, build, and review the Alliance Edition of the Secretlab World of Warcraft TITAN Gaming Chairs!

As the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion launches, delivering a new adventure to players worldwide, you might need a new and good chair to keep you comfortable for those long gaming sessions. We certainly did, and to fit the mood of the Shadowlands launch, I checked out Secretlab’s new special edition World of Warcraft Alliance Edition TITAN Gaming Chair. More than that, I did a full unboxing of the product to show its assembly and a review of the assembled chair to boot!

The Secretlab World of Warcraft TITAN Gaming Chairs are available now on the Secretlab website with a number of options available. There is a Horde Edition and Alliance Edition depending on your faction preference. After that, you can get the Secretlab World of Warcraft chair in the smaller OMEGA Series or larger TITAN Series editions. The OMEGA Series retails at $449 on the Secretlab website while the TITAN runs at $489. These particular editions of the chair come covered in PRIME 2.0 PU Leather You can check out my full unboxing and review of the TITAN Series Alliance Edition chair just below.

It took a little getting used to Secretlab’s chair at first after getting away from my previous gaming chair, but a week in, it fit like a glove and my back thanked me. It was also surprisingly easy to build. Sometimes these chairs can have a dizzying amount of steps. The Secretlab Alliance TITAN Gaming Chair was fairly simple to put together and felt nice and sturdy once complete. Add to this the fact that the color and placement of World of Warcraft Alliance features on are just fun and cool to me as a longtime Warcraft fan and it’s a complete package, albeit at a fairly hefty price tag.

