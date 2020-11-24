Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets Nuketown 84 and double XP today Black Ops Cold War will receive a week of double XP to commemorate its first DLC map.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has only been out for nearly two weeks, but is already getting its first DLC map. Nuketown 84 is set to arrive in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War later today with its latest patch. In addition to the new map, Treyarch is also adding double XP for the remainder of the week, so that players can quickly level up their account and weapons.

The latest patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will go live today, November 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. This will add the Nuketown 84 multiplayer map as a free addition for all players. First debuting in the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, Nuketown is one of the most beloved maps in CoD history, seeing new iterations in every subsequent Black Ops entry.

This patch also adds double XP and double weapon XP that will last until November 30, giving players a solid opportunity to boost their level up before Season 1 kicks off in December. The November 24 patch to Black Ops Cold War also includes other gameplay tweaks and balances.

Multiplayer

Adjusted Hardpoint spawn logic to reduce average travel time to active Hardpoints.

Adjusted enemy weighting for spawns in Crossroads Strike and Armada Strike.

Addressed a UI error that could sometimes occur when loading into a match of Fireteam: Dirty Bomb on Ruka.

Addressed an issue that would prevent Flak Jacket from properly protecting the player from explosive damage in Hardcore modes.

Zombies

Addressed an issue where the player could earn Field Upgrade charge while their Ring of Fire was currently activated.

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused zombies to use their ranged attack unexpectedly.

Addressed a rare issue that could rarely cause the Megaton to be permanently invincible after splitting.

Added various stability fixes.

For more news and updates on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, stay with us here on Shacknews.