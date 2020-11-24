Nintendo Holiday gift guide 2020: Switch, games, and accessories For the Nintendo person in your life, we have a holiday gift guide just for them. Find the best gift ideas, including the Switch hardware, software, toys, and more.

The holidays are inching closer and there's a good chance you know a Nintendo Switch owner. If that's not the case, then you probably know somebody interested in being a Nintendo Switch owner. Or at the very least, you might know a Nintendo enthusiast. Shacknews is here to assist those holiday shoppers find something for the Nintendo fan in their lives.

Nintendo Switch console and console bundles

When the first lockdowns over the COVID-19 pandemic happened earlier this year, the Nintendo Switch proved to be an elusive find. Enough time has passed that Nintendo was able to replenish the console's stock, but with the holidays coming up, it may prove to be tough to track down once again. If you know anybody looking to play the best from the Mario and Zelda franchises, as well as the top indie games, there's no better console out there than the Nintendo Switch.

The full Switch console can be found at major retailers for $299 USD, though it's currently sold out over on Amazon. If you're looking for something smaller, the Nintendo Switch Lite is also available and that's going for $199 USD. Amazon has the Switch Lite in Turquoise, Coral, Yellow, and Gray.

Be on the lookout for bundles, too. The key one to look for this year contains Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership. The Nintendo website has those details.

The other one to get this year is the Animal Crossing bundle, which comes bundled with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Be on the lookout from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Walmart and other major retailers. Availability will vary.

Nintendo Switch Online membership

If you're shopping for somebody who already owns a Nintendo Switch console, they're probably going to need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. This gives them access to online multiplayer games, as well as the NES and Super NES Online library. Plus, they can get free games like Tetris 99 and Super Mario Bros. 35.

There are two different varities of membership, one for a single user and one for a whole family of eight. The former goes for $19.99 USD and the latter goes for $34.99 USD. Be sure to check Amazon for the Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership and Family Membership.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

If you want something for your Nintendo Switch that's a little different than the average game, you can check out Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. This is a toy/video game hybrid that allows users to set up their own tracks around their home and race their RC Mario or Luigi around the track using their Switch. It's a novel idea and anybody who has a spacious home should consider picking it up for their kids. (Or for themselves) You can read more about it in our Shacknews review.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit retails for $99.99 USD and is available in either Mario or Luigi.

Game & Watch Super Mario Bros.

If you've ever wanted to experience the original 1985 Super Mario Bros. on the tiniest screen imaginable, the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. mini handheld is now available! It's a special edition of Nintendo's classic toy, containing the original NES classic in full. It's the smallest way to experience this old-school treasure and for Nintendo completists, it'll be near the top of their wishlists.

Due to limited stock and high demand, the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. item will be a very difficult find. Many retailers are already sold out, but you might be lucky if you shop locally. If you want to check online stocks, be sure to visit Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop regularly for updates.

Ring Fit Adventure

There are a lot of software options for Nintendo fans and there are certainly no shortage of games to pick up. There's also Ring Fit Adventure, which combines engaging RPG gameplay and Mario Party-style mini-games with actual fitness exercises. Like the Nintendo Switch hardware, Ring Fit Adventure proved to be an incredibly tough find in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's starting to show up at retailers in greater numbers, so consider giving this to a friend.

Ring Fit Adventure is available for $79.99 USD on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, Walmart, and other local retailers.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (and other games)

Games are always on the shopping list for any Nintendo Switch owner. The one to get this year is Super Mario 3D All-Stars. A big reason for that is because it's only available until March 31, 2021. So it's either this Christmas or no Christmas. Be sure to find it on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, GameStop, and other online and local retailers.

Other games to look out for include:

LEGO Super Mario

If you're looking for a good gift for children or children-at-heart, there's the LEGO Super Mario line. Kids can use their imaginations to create their own real-life Mario creations and there's even more on the way! So why not get their collection started early?

Visit the LEGO website to check out all of the sets.

Nintendo x PUMA

Maybe you know somebody more interested in wearing their Nintendo love on their feet? If that's the case, why not track down the PUMA x Super Mario collection? This new line of shoes celebrations the Super Mario 35th Anniversary and will feature shoes themed after Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy, and the original Nintendo Entertainment System. You can find the collection, as well as the on-sale dates, over on the Puma website.

But make sure to act fast, because these will sell out! If you can't find them on the website, visit your local Puma or Foot Locker retailer and do it quickly!

