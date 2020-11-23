Evening Reading - November 23, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, they tell me it's Monday night in North America, which means you're just starting your week. How about we get into the spirit of a new work week by reading some of the content posted to Shacknews today? Once you've clicked the links, read the articles, and earned your points, let's move on to checking out some memes!

Remember getting held back during lunch?

This is exactly how Aussie schools sound.

Be kind

A 90 year old man is selling garlic cloves to survive. This young man purchases his entire cart so he can rest for the day. #Humanity pic.twitter.com/S9o6us6mGz — Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 18, 2020

Let this inspire you.

Biden plays a sick tune

Admit it, THIS is the ONLY reason you are on @Twitter pic.twitter.com/ojfYTW8aeP — Sony Kapoor (@SonyKapoor) November 19, 2020

This meme is doing some work.

Trippy

My day has been derailed by this TikTok pic.twitter.com/3s6WkS33SI — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) November 21, 2020

Maybe don't watch this one while high. Or do! I'm not your boss.

Not poggers

Is this some new youth lingo?

Fall Guys is a bit chaotic

This is still me lol pic.twitter.com/iIz9e2mOwD — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 23, 2020

What could go wrong with letting community pick names?

AC/DC

the only good thing I saw on the Internet today pic.twitter.com/fBFJACKWAj — Russy KGB (@RussellHFilm) November 23, 2020

Kids are so creative.

Talking cat

sound on if you want my cat to yell at you pic.twitter.com/FCcA7q28Ia — kate “thanksgiving name” burning (@kateburning) November 23, 2020

You don't need an app to decipher this one.

Among Us

We've got a very talented artist among us. Shout out to Galadriel07 for the incredible crochet work. Check out Virus' Chatty thread for more info!

Here's a photo of Rad having a lovely deep sleep on a pile of blankets. He was so sleepy here. Probably up late chasing bugs and spiders.

