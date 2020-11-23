New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - November 23, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, they tell me it's Monday night in North America, which means you're just starting your week. How about we get into the spirit of a new work week by reading some of the content posted to Shacknews today? Once you've clicked the links, read the articles, and earned your points, let's move on to checking out some memes!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Remember getting held back during lunch?

This is exactly how Aussie schools sound.

Be kind

Let this inspire you.

Biden plays a sick tune

This meme is doing some work.

Trippy

Maybe don't watch this one while high. Or do! I'm not your boss.

Not poggers

Is this some new youth lingo?

Fall Guys is a bit chaotic

What could go wrong with letting community pick names?

AC/DC

Kids are so creative.

Talking cat

You don't need an app to decipher this one.

Among Us

We've got a very talented artist among us. Shout out to Galadriel07 for the incredible crochet work. Check out Virus' Chatty thread for more info!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for November 23, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a lovely deep sleep on a pile of blankets. He was so sleepy here. Probably up late chasing bugs and spiders.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola