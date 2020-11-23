Among Us update fixes Polus map bugs & balances Comms sabotage Players should find that Polus has fewer problems thanks to this latest Among Us update.

Among Us continues to be an insanely popular game this year. So popular, in fact, that it’s been nominated for some awards. In a bid to ensure the game is in its best possible state, the team at Innersloth has released an Among Us update that fixes quite a lot of problems on Polus while also addressing some other comms-related issues. Check out the Among Us patch notes below!

Among Us patch notes – Polus fixes

There aren’t a whole lot of Among Us patch notes to go over, but the stuff that is here is rather critical to how the game is played. Players will be pleased to hear that the Polus map has received another pass, which fixes things like the admin table inaccuracies, being able to reach panels through walls, and how the temperature task works on iOS. Here are the main fixes, as announced on the Innersloth itch.io site.

Balance changes

Comms sabotage hides task arrows

Comms red light no longer immediately responds to the correct position

Bug fixes

Fixed camera flinging on security cams

Fixed inaccurate admin table on Polus

Fixed Polus panels reachable through walls

Fixed temperature mini-game in Polus for iOS

Fix solo-complete reactor/seismic exploit

Fix align engine exploit and softlock

Outside of fixes, the team is also announcing what’s coming up next. An accounts feature is one of the top priorities in order to allow for reporting and better moderation. This should keep the community a safe place for all. There is also a push for better localization and ads on mobile are being removed until 2021.

Among Us has also been nominated for two categories at The Game Awards 2020. As part of this announcement, Innersloth gave players a sneak preview of a brand new map coming at some point in the future.

For a game that released two years ago, Among Us has seen a meteoric rise to fame over the last year. To ensure you don’t miss out on any future Among Us patch notes, make sure you stop by the Shacknews Among Us page. It’s here you’ll find the latest news as well as a whole lot of helpful guides.