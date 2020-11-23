New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Among Us update fixes Polus map bugs & balances Comms sabotage

Players should find that Polus has fewer problems thanks to this latest Among Us update.
Sam Chandler
1

Among Us continues to be an insanely popular game this year. So popular, in fact, that it’s been nominated for some awards. In a bid to ensure the game is in its best possible state, the team at Innersloth has released an Among Us update that fixes quite a lot of problems on Polus while also addressing some other comms-related issues. Check out the Among Us patch notes below!

Among Us patch notes – Polus fixes

among us update comms fix

There aren’t a whole lot of Among Us patch notes to go over, but the stuff that is here is rather critical to how the game is played. Players will be pleased to hear that the Polus map has received another pass, which fixes things like the admin table inaccuracies, being able to reach panels through walls, and how the temperature task works on iOS. Here are the main fixes, as announced on the Innersloth itch.io site.

Balance changes

  • Comms sabotage hides task arrows
  • Comms red light no longer immediately responds to the correct position

Bug fixes

  • Fixed camera flinging on security cams
  • Fixed inaccurate admin table on Polus
  • Fixed Polus panels reachable through walls
  • Fixed temperature mini-game in Polus for iOS
  • Fix solo-complete reactor/seismic exploit
  • Fix align engine exploit and softlock

Outside of fixes, the team is also announcing what’s coming up next. An accounts feature is one of the top priorities in order to allow for reporting and better moderation. This should keep the community a safe place for all. There is also a push for better localization and ads on mobile are being removed until 2021.

Among Us has also been nominated for two categories at The Game Awards 2020. As part of this announcement, Innersloth gave players a sneak preview of a brand new map coming at some point in the future.

For a game that released two years ago, Among Us has seen a meteoric rise to fame over the last year. To ensure you don’t miss out on any future Among Us patch notes, make sure you stop by the Shacknews Among Us page. It’s here you’ll find the latest news as well as a whole lot of helpful guides.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

