Romance guide - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Everything you need to know to romance all the love interests in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has taken a lot of the RPG aspects and bumped them up to 100, including offering players a ton of romantic engagements to take part in. If you’re looking to set Eivor up with the hottest Viking bachelors and bachelorettes, then we can help. Here’s a complete guide to all the romance options in Valhalla.

Romance guide - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Randvi is one of many available characters that players have to romance.

There are a number of characters that players can come across in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and some of which you can woo and bring into that lasting bond of love that we all so deeply strive to find throughout life. If you’re tired of Eivor being lonely, then we can help. Let’s take a look at the romance options and how to woo all those would-be eligible partners into your life forever.

Bil

The first romantic interest that players can come across in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Bil can be found near a frozen pool in Norway. After speaking with her she’ll advise you that her precious comb has gone missing and she wants it back. Use Odin’s Sigh to track the comb down and then dive in and grab it. Returning it to Bil will cause her to offer to comb your hair, which seems to be a coy way of offering up something else.

Broder

Next up on the list is this England-dwelling heartthrob. Broder will meet you at his sister’s wedding, where she is to be married. You can then opt to head to a secluded (but not really) spot at the wedding and pass a little time with him. It is an interesting proposition and one that would-be romantics might want to take him up on.

Randvi

Yes, you read that right and we know the argument you’re about to make, but hey, she’s the one that starts it all. After a certain point, Sigurd’s wife will make a move one day at the war table. All you really need to do is accept the move and ride out into the country with her. It’s not rocket science, thankfully. Just keep in mind that taking Randvi’s advances and pushing forward with them will cause Sigurd to dislike you a little bit, earning a strike against getting the best ending.

Stowe

While there may be a heart next to his name, Stowe isn’t actually a romantic interest that you can woo. Yeah, not sure why there’s the heart, but that’s just how it goes with this heartthrob.

Stigr

Flyting is one of the best features of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and to help convince you of that, Stigr the Amorous is more than willing to ask for a little more of your time. If you can manage to impress Stigr then he’ll offer himself up. Grant his wish or take the silver and run. The choice is yours.

Tewdwr

Players can also romance Tewdwr, the future ealdorman of Glowecestre. Twedwr mostly wants to drink beer and have a nice night out with Eivor before he takes on the immense job of becoming an ealdorman. You can make it a romantic night, or just have a nice platonic outing with your future ally.

Vili

The final romantic option on our list can be found in Snotinghamscire. As you work to complete the Snotinghamscire story arc, Vili will make a move. You can turn him down or accept the advances to open up a romantic interaction. No matter what happens, though, he can still be selected as Jarl or just return to your settlement should you choose someone else.

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for other romantic options, for now, though, head back over to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide for even more useful info and details about the game.