Rell, League of Legends' newest support champ, fully detailed ahead of patch 10.25 The metal mount-riding Iron Maiden Rell is coming to League of Legends' roster soon and Riot Games revealed everything we need to know about her.

With the end of Worlds, it’s nearly time look to new year of content and competition in League of Legends, but while we wait for Season 11, there’s still some final chapters left in Season 10. Specifically, we’re getting a new champion for the playable roster in the form of Rell, the game’s newest support. Riding a mount of magic infused metal, Rell is charging into the bottom lane (and possibly other lanes) to attract and repel friend and foe alike for devastating team onslaughts.

Riot Games did a full reveal of Rell on November 23, 2020, including the knowledge that Rell will be part of patch 10.25 for the game when it drops. A tank and AP damage hybrid, Rell utilizing control of metal, magnetism, and her magic-crafted steed to chase enemies down or bring them to her, stealing their power while aiding her allies with it. She has several abilities to buff and heal herself and friends with before charging into foes with a stun, pull, and knockup heavy kit.

With her mastery over metal, Rell can take on mounted or armored forms in combat, each with their own unique advantages in speed, defense, and crowd control.

There are bits of Rell’s kit that bring together a lot of cool things about other champions: Sejuani’s charges and CC, the yank of Orianna’s ultimate, the ally links and synergy of characters like Taric, and more. Check out the full list of her abilities and their breakdowns below.

Passive - Break the Mold: Rell attacks very slowly, but temporarily steals a portion of her target’s Armor and Magic Resist to deal bonus damage based on the amount stolen. Additionally, Rell can siphon resistances from multiple different foes to grow extremely tanky.

Q - Shattering Strike: Rell stabs forward with her lance, breaking any shields and damaging all enemies hit (damage decreases after the first target). If Rell has an ally bound with E - Attract and Repel, she and that ally recover health for each champion hit by this ability.

W1 - Ferromancy: Crash Down: (Can only cast while mounted) Rell leaps into the sky and transforms her mount into heavy armor, gaining a huge shield that lasts until destroyed or remounting. Upon landing, she knocks up all enemies around her. Rell can cast E - Attract and Repel and R - Magnet Storm during the transformation. Rell has increased durability, low movement speed, and a movement speed cap while in armored form. After the transformation, this ability changes to Ferromancy: Mount Up.

W2 - Ferromancy: Mount Up: (Can only cast while in armored form) Rell rushes forward and transforms her armor into a mount, gaining a burst of movement speed. During her next attack, she charges her target to deal bonus damage and flip them over her shoulder. Rell has increased movement speed while mounted. After the transformation, this ability changes to Ferromancy: Crash Down.

E - Attract and Repel: Rell magnetically binds a piece of her armor to a target allied champion, granting them bonus Armor and Magic Resist while nearby. Rell can recast this spell to break the bind and stun all enemies around and between her and her bound ally.

R - Magnet Storm: Rell erupts in magnetic fury, yanking nearby enemies toward her. She then creates a gravitational field around her, pulling nearby enemies in for a few seconds. The field doesn't interrupt her enemies' other actions.

With her impending launch in the upcoming 10.25 patch, look for Rell and the final changes to League of Legends overall to close out the 10th season of the game and prepare players for next year’s competition. We’ll have the patch notes and more coverage as details become available, here at Shacknews.