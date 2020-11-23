Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 saves now transferable to PS5 Players can now send their save file from Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 to its PS5 remaster.

Though fans have been quite satisfied with Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it was a bit of a let down to learn that PS4 saves wouldn’t be transferable to PS5. After fan outcry, developer Insomniac Games stated they’d be rolling out a patch to allow players to transfer their save from Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 to the remastered version on PS5. That update is officially live now.

The version 1.001 patch notes were posted to Insomniac’s website on Sunday, November 22. The highlighting addition is that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered can now accept save transfers from the PS4 version. To send saves across consoles, players will need to boot up their PlayStation 4 and export their save. If you already sold or got rid of your PS4 upon acquiring a PS5, you may be out of luck.

Once exported, players can load up Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 and pick up where they left off, now able to take advantage of the game’s new ray tracing and 60 FPS capabilities. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered improves visuals as well as introducing a brand new face model for Peter Parker. Players jumping into the game’s remastered version will also enjoy some newly added suits.

If playing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has you wanting to jump back into the 2018 title that took home Shacknews’ Game of the Year award, this is an excellent opportunity to do so. For more on the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, stay with us here on Shacknews.