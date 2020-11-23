Rainbow Six Siege's Sixth Guardian program launches with AbleGamers cosmetic bundle Ubisoft is launching the Sixth Guardian program within Rainbow Six Siege to bring charity content to the game, teaming up with AbleGamers for its launch.

Rainbow Six Siege has remained one of the most popular multiplayer games, five years after its launch. With the game’s wide reach, it makes perfect sense why developer and publisher Ubisoft would want to use it as a vehicle to raise awareness for important causes. The Sixth Guardian is a newly announced program that will see new cosmetic content added to Rainbow Six Siege that’s themed around a variety of charitable causes. For it’s kickoff, Ubiosft will be partnering with The AbleGamers Charity for a special in-game bundle.

Ubisoft announced the Sixth Guardian Program and its partnership with AbleGamers on November 23, sharing details with Shacknews. “The special bundle, which includes unique in-game items, will give players the opportunity to support and donate to great causes and non-profit organizations.” The AbleGamers bundle will be the first in a series of planned content drops for the popular FPS.

The AbleGamers Charity bundle will be available for purchase at the launch of Year 5, Season 4 and includes a uniform, weapon skin, charm, and headgear, all designed with the signature orange, white, and grey colors used in the AbleGamers branding. 100% of net proceeds will be donated to the respective charities.

Steven Spohn, COO and Director of Peer Support for AbleGamers spoke about the partnership. “With more than 46 million players with disabilities in America alone and even more worldwide, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have the ranks of the Rainbow Six community joining our quest to combat social isolation and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. By providing the equipment and knowledge they need to play in the virtual worlds we love so much, doors open up that simply weren’t there before.”

We’ve seen the gaming industry make a conscious effort in recent years to be more inclusive and accommodating of the disabled community, and The Sixth Guardian seems like another solid step in the right direction. Stick with Shacknews for more updates on Rainbow Six Siege’s charity-oriented initiative.