Evening Reading - November 20, 2020

Friday is coming to a close, which means you made it to the weekend! As we all start to chill out and relax, it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed at Shacknews:

And now… other stuff from the internet!

Nintendo’s harsh policies strike again

After Nintendo ordered a cease and desist on an upcoming Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament, fans have taken to social media to express their frustration. It’s tiring to see a community so passionate about a company rarely see that care reciprocated.

We’ve all been here before

When a restaurant only has off brand drinks 🤣🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/33bqyaZ2yA — Mark Phillips (@SupremeDreams_1) November 19, 2020

All of my fellow Sprite friends are more than familiar with the greatest knockoff of them all: Sierra Mist.

A black-plated PS5?

the ps5 in black looks clean asf pic.twitter.com/WO2YwYdd96 — asc (@ascxndingz) November 20, 2020

A photo of a PlayStation 5 with black side-plating was posted to twitter, to the pleasure of many fans. Though I love the white design of the next-gen console, I must agree that the black PS5 is a thing of true beauty.

Hidden Chadwick Boseman tribute found in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The latest Spider-Man game already has a touching tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman in its credits, but an eagle-eyed fan spotted a street in the game named Boseman Way, an obvious nod to the Black Panther star. The sign replaces 42nd street and can be found in the Midtown area of the map.

Can you run Cyberpunk 2077?

You asked, we deliver!



Check out the >>UPDATED<< system requirements for #Cyberpunk2077!



Below you'll find recommended configurations for 1080p low, 1080p high, 1440p ultra and 4K ultra settings, as well as ray tracing setups! pic.twitter.com/kzXhEbiuHE — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 20, 2020

We’re only (fingers crossed) less than a few weeks away from the release of Cyberpunk 2077. Developer CD Projekt RED has shared a detailed list of the specs required to run the RPG. If you plan on cranking up ray tracing to high settings, you’re going to need one of those fancy new NVIDIA cards.

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance, where we reflect on and acknowledge the lives of trans people that were taken for no reason other than their identity. Trans rights are human rights. It’s not an opinion, but a quite simple statement of fact. We here at Shacknews stand with you in solidarity.

And that about does it for the latest edition of Evening Reading.

