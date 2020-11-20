New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 20, 2020

It's Friday night in America, so let's look back at the day that was.
Donovan Erskine
Hey Shackers. Friday is coming to a close, which means you made it to the weekend! Congratulations, because making it through the week is feeling more and more like a challenge as the year goes on. As we all start to chill out and relax, it’s time for another edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed at Shacknews:

And now… other stuff from the internet!

Nintendo’s harsh policies strike again

After Nintendo ordered a cease and desist on an upcoming Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament, fans have taken to social media to express their frustration. It’s tiring to see a community so passionate about a company rarely see that care reciprocated. 

We’ve all been here before

All of my fellow Sprite friends are more than familiar with the greatest knockoff of them all: Sierra Mist.

A black-plated PS5?

A photo of a PlayStation 5 with black side-plating was posted to twitter, to the pleasure of many fans. Though I love the white design of the next-gen console, I must agree that the black PS5 is a thing of true beauty. 

Hidden Chadwick Boseman tribute found in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

I found another tribute to Chadwick Boseman is Spider-Man: Miles Morales. 42nd Street becomes Boseman Way between 1st and 3rd Street. Mr. Boseman’s big breakout role was in the film, “42.” from r/marvelstudios

The latest Spider-Man game already has a touching tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman in its credits, but an eagle-eyed fan spotted a street in the game named Boseman Way, an obvious nod to the Black Panther star. The sign replaces 42nd street and can be found in the Midtown area of the map.

Can you run Cyberpunk 2077?

We’re only (fingers crossed) less than a few weeks away from the release of Cyberpunk 2077. Developer CD Projekt RED has shared a detailed list of the specs required to run the RPG. If you plan on cranking up ray tracing to high settings, you’re going to need one of those fancy new NVIDIA cards.

Transgender Day of Remembrance

Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance, where we reflect on and acknowledge the lives of trans people that were taken for no reason other than their identity. Trans rights are human rights. It’s not an opinion, but a quite simple statement of fact. We here at Shacknews stand with you in solidarity. 

And that about does it for the latest edition of Evening Reading. We did it everybody, we made it to Friday! I hope you enjoyed your week, and have a relaxing weekend!

