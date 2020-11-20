Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp players can now take AR pictures with villagers A new update to Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp let's you take wholesome pics with your villagers.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp was first released back in 2017 for iOS and Android devices. Allowing players to create and maintain their own village on the go, Pocket Camp was the most recent entry in the franchise up until Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ launch this year. However, Nintendo has continued to update Pocket Camp with new features and content. Now, players will be able to open their camera and take pictures in AR with their villagers.

Nintendo released a new trailer on its YouTube channel specific to mobile games, where they showcased the new AR camera within Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. After opening the new AR camera tab in-game, players can select an animal from the full list of villagers living in their camp. The villagers can use certain props and do emotes when taking pictures. Whether you’re taking pictures alongside them or just placing them in the real world, Animal Crossing characters are incredibly wholesome and make just about everything better.

In the past several years, Nintendo began an initiative to bring some of its most popular properties to mobile devices. This gave way to titles like Super Mario Run, Mario Kart Tour, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Despite the smash success of Switch title Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo has continued to update Pocket Camp and supply its players with new content.

If you’re an Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp player, you can jump in now and take some cute pictures with the game’s AR camera. If not, it’s free to download on iOS and Android devices. For more the Animal Crossing series, stick with us on Shacknews.