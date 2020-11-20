Nuketown '84 map revealed for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, coming next week A classic fan favorite is making a return in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War next week in the form of the Nuketown '84 multiplayer map.

Whenever it comes to the Call of Duty: Black Ops games, a Nuketown map is basically expected at some point, and Treyarch pretty much never fails to deliver. The eclectic fragfest of a close-quarters arena is making its way to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as well. Nuketown ’84 is the latest rendition of this classic map and it’s making rounds in Black Ops Cold War starting next week.

Activision and Treyarch revealed the Nuketown ’84 multiplayer map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with a trailer on the Call of Duty YouTube trailer on November 20, 2020. Coming into Multiplayer rotation on November 24, 2020, Nuketown is looking a little more dusty and rundown in Cold War’s version of it. The houses are battered, the streets are dusty, and the middle bus looks quite worse for wear. Moreover, there could be some secrets to this map. It looks like the Nuketown sign has a counter on it and there’s a tower with a clock running. The trailer ends with a nuclear explosion suitable for good old Nuketown.

Nuketown ’84 will likely be a welcome addition for many fans of the Call of Duty series. Multiplayer has been a strong point of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War despite the need to nerf overpowered weapons shortly following the game’s launch. Regardless, with Nuketown ’84 coming next week, Cold War will be a little more like the complete picture of a quality Black Ops game we’ve come to expect. It may look rundown, but all the usual elements of a good Nuketown map seem to be right where they need to be.

Want to learn more about what we mean when it comes to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer? Be sure to check out our full Shacknews review ahead of the new map launch next week.