Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gets a physical My Nintendo Reward following launch A sweet new memo pad featuring art from Age of Calamity has been added to the My Nintendo rewards store in celebration of the game's release.

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo’s fantastic Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is out now, bringing players back to a rather intense point in the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with the rise of Calamity Ganon. As you prepare to join Zelda, Link, Impa, and the four Champions in a desperate battle, you may want to take notes and prepare for the fight ahead. To that end, Nintendo has something new in the My Nintendo rewards store to help you: A Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity memo pad.

Nintendo released the new Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity memo pad on the My Nintendo rewards webstore late on November 19, 2020, just ahead of the game’s official launch on November 20. Available until January 11, 2021, or while supplies last, the memo pad features a cover depicting Zelda, Link, the four original Champions, and Hyrule Castle in the game’s tapestry art style. Inside, the pages also feature of the Champions and Hyrule Castle. Purchasers will be limited to one order of the memo pad a piece.

Inside the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity memo pad, the pages feature as much personality as the cover.

It’s a pretty neat little trinket and only costs a little bit on shipping and handling if you have the 600 Platinum Points to spare from doing activities in Nintendo mobile games like Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Plus, it makes a nice little companion to a pretty great new game. There aren’t exactly intricate secrets to discover in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity that would require notes, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use it for other things, or keep it as a collectible for its fun style.

Curious to know more about Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity with the game finally having released? Be sure to check out our full review, both written and video, and see our full breakdown of the game.