Evening Reading - November 19, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Thursday today in America land, which means you're one step closer to the weekend. It's hard to believe we're rapdily approaching December and then it's on to 2021. We're getting ahead of ourselves here, let's slow it all way down. How about we take a jaunt through some of the pieces posted to Shacknews today and then spend some time together looking at memes? Come on, let's go!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Aunty Donna

Aunty Donna is a trio of comedians from Australia that managed to secure a Netflix spot. You should check them out.

Innovation

PS5 innovates by using the DualSense light bar to show Jill's health!😯



One moment...🤨 pic.twitter.com/03IIhaj2iU — LORDS OF EXILE WISH LIST ON STEAM! (@CZAzuaga) November 19, 2020

We already knew the Dreamcast was ahead of its time, this is just more proof.

Old people texting

old ppl be sending “k.” texts not knowing the weight it carries — ً (@blndls) November 19, 2020

A horror story in a single letter.

Happy birthday, Half-Life!

The original Half-Life is also celebrating its anniversary today. The game first released on November 19, 1998! pic.twitter.com/jeVPTpgi26 — Shacknews (@shacknews) November 20, 2020

It's a good time for a replay.

Rudy is gross

oh my god I missed this pic.twitter.com/OGFzvC80Fy — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) November 19, 2020

You all have to see this.

He's just so slimy.

Stay safe

Maddow: Don't get this thing. Do whatever you can to keep from getting it.



Rachel Maddow reveals that her partner, Susan, tested positive for Covid-19 and is still recovering, and implores viewers to consider their loved ones when they calculate their own Covid-19 risk. pic.twitter.com/oUz2DBLG63 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) November 20, 2020

Stop going out. If you have to go out, where a mask.

This should make you happy

Show me your MOVES! pic.twitter.com/g9LmKbSW8S — Danby Draws (@DanbyDraws) November 17, 2020

But it might also make you sad.

Bidoof won

I WON THE ELECTION! — Bidoof (@bidoof_bot) November 16, 2020

The election has been won.

Ready to go on a trip?

A few of these bad boys and suddenly you’re on a whole new level pic.twitter.com/QHcj6kAlT7 — 𝙹𝚎𝚏𝚏 𝚏𝚛𝚘𝚖 𝚃𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚝𝚎𝚛 (@MuhNameizJeff) November 19, 2020

You'll go sideways, vertical, and sometimes even on a diagonal.

Here's a photo of Rad having a lovely, deep sleep. He sometimes covers his eyes with his paws to block out any extra light. Look at those ginger stripes! I love him.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.