New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - November 19, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Thursday today in America land, which means you're one step closer to the weekend. It's hard to believe we're rapdily approaching December and then it's on to 2021. We're getting ahead of ourselves here, let's slow it all way down. How about we take a jaunt through some of the pieces posted to Shacknews today and then spend some time together looking at memes? Come on, let's go!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Aunty Donna

Aunty Donna is a trio of comedians from Australia that managed to secure a Netflix spot. You should check them out.

Innovation

We already knew the Dreamcast was ahead of its time, this is just more proof.

Old people texting

A horror story in a single letter.

Happy birthday, Half-Life!

It's a good time for a replay.

Rudy is gross

You all have to see this.

He's just so slimy. 

Stay safe

Stop going out. If you have to go out, where a mask. 

This should make you happy

But it might also make you sad.

Bidoof won

The election has been won.

Ready to go on a trip?

You'll go sideways, vertical, and sometimes even on a diagonal.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad having a lovely, deep sleep. He sometimes covers his eyes with his paws to block out any extra light. Look at those ginger stripes! I love him.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola