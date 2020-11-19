The Big House Smash Melee & Ultimate online event canceled following Nintendo cease & desist order The upcoming Smash Melee & Ultimate event being held by The Big House has been cancelled following a cease and desist order from Nintendo.

Smash Melee and Smash Ultimate fans were excited when The Big House announced that its annual Smash tournaments would return this year. With a bright spot to look forward to in all the chaos that 2020 has brought, those same fans will be disappointed to learn that The Big House has cancelled that upcoming event following a cease and desist order from Nintendo itself.

The news came via a tweet from The Big House today, which states,

The Big House is heartbroken to share we’ve received a cease a desist from Nintendo of America, Inc. to cancel our upcoming online event. We were informed we do not have permission to host or broadcast the event, primarily due to the usage of Slippi. Sadly, all our competitions are affected. We are forced to comply with the order and cancel The Big House Online for both Melee and Ultimate. Refund information will be sent shortly. We apologize to all those impacted.

Many community members took to Twitter to defend the tournament following the announcement, with the creator of Slippi posting the following message:

Big House has been denied the ability to run an online event. With Slippi online, I’ve worked hard to create as close to an authentic, in-person experience as possible. The Melee community has been clear in expressing their gratitude. It has enabled competing in and watching top level competition without requiring risky gatherings. I am disappointed that Nintendo is restricting our ability to power through these hard times. #FreeMelee

Other members, like Samuel "Dabuz" Buzby, a leading Smash Ultimate professional and Juan "Hungrybox" Debiedma, a leading Melee player spoke out against the move as well as the tournament’s organizer Robin Harn.

For its part, Nintendo also addressed the matter directly, though it added a little further context to the matter. Nintendo would confirm that the issue with The Big House was that Slippi was included, which Nintendo views as a "pirated version of its intellectual property". Nintendo claims it asked that Slippi not be incuded in Big House's events and the organizers refused, which prompted Nintendo's harsher Cease & Desist response.

Nintendo's statement on the Big House event cancelation: pic.twitter.com/GCyHeeWpcy — Patrick Shanley (@pshanley88) November 19, 2020

It’s important to note that while the Melee competition would have used Slippi, the Ultimate tournament would not have, so it is interesting to see Nintendo pushing for both to be shut down. It’s sad to see the Smash community struggling even more, especially following all the scene-shaking sexual allegations that happened earlier in the year, even more so at the hands of the company whose games they all hold so dear. Hungrybox also did a detailed video on what this could mean for the future of Smash Melee, so check that out below.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on this story and report if anything changes. For now, it’s with a heavy heart that we have to see one of the few things the Smash community had to look forward to come crashing down on them.