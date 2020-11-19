Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 7 Episode 7 of Shacknews' show about movies, tv, and everything else pop culture is here!

Another Thursday means another new episode of Pop! Goes the Culture! It’s been quite the busy week in for entertainment, so it’s time for our show where we talk about the latest and greatest in the world of movies, television, comics, and collectibles. Hosts Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke have some fun topics to discuss today, so come join us!

Episode 7 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. If you’d rather stay on our website, you can also watch the stream right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of the topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

As with the past couple of weeks, we will be recapping and reviewing the latest episode of The Mandalorian, so join us as we go over everything that happened and share our thoughts on Season 2 Episode 3. Hulu supplied us with early access to episodes of the Animaniacs reboot, so come listen to Donovan and Greg spill the details on the new reboot!

If you do stop by and hang out with us during today’s show, we’d like to thank you. Pop! Goes the Culture! has been a fun change of pace for us here at Shacknews, and we hope to do many more episodes in the future. If you’d like to support the stream, consider giving us your monthly Prime Gaming subscription.

