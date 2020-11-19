PS5 bundles available at GameStop today A new set of PS5 bundles will be available at GameStop starting today.

The craze for PlayStation 5s continue and GameStop is adding fuel to the fire today with a new set of PS5 bundles.

Each bundle will include an array of different items, which means you’ll be paying more than the initial cost of the console here. Luckily, most of the bundles are based around accessories most users might actually use, like PlayStation Plus subscriptions, controllers, and even games. Here’s a look at the three PS5 bundles making an appearance on GameStop today.

The first option, the PS5 Exclusive Titles System Bundle will include both Spider-Man Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, as well as two PS5 controllers, the disc-based version of the PS5 console, a 12 month subscription card to PlayStation Plus and a pair of headphones to use with your new console. The set retails on GameStop’s website for $849.99.

The second bundle option is the PS5 Digital Edition Accessories and System Bundle. This option includes the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition console, two PS5 controllers, a new PlayStation Camera, $100 PlayStation Store Gift Card, and 12 months of PlayStation Plus. It retails for $689.99 on GameStop’s website.

The final option, the PS5 Spider-Man Demon’s Souls and Accessories System Bundle includes both the games, two PS5 controllers, 12 months of PlayStation Plus and a new PlayStation Camera. This set retails for $829.99 over on GameStop.

All bundles are online only and will also include the option for Buy Now, Pay Later for those who want to pay in increments. There’s no telling how long the bundles will last, so make sure you grab one while the getting is good. We’ll continue to look out for new purchase options and update you with more details as they become available.

