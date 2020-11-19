New Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer details story, world, and more A lengthy new gameplay trailer gives us another deep look at Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of its pending launch.

CD Projekt RED held the final episode of Night City Wire today, where they gave us one last major look at Cyberpunk 2077 before the game launches worldwide in three weeks. During the broadcast, we learned about the game’s soundtrack as well as more info on Keanu Reeves’ role as Johnny Silverhand. To cap it off, CD Projekt RED dropped a new gameplay trailer. At over five minutes long, this trailer showcases the game’s story, locations, and character progression.

Night City Wire Episode 5 was streamed live on November 19, 2020. If you missed the stream, the new gameplay trailer, as well as the other segments from the broadcast, have already been uploaded to YouTube. Though the trailer shows us a lot of the places and characters we’ve previously seen, there’s a lot of new content in the latest trailer for Cyberpunk 2077.

We get a solid look at the character creator, as players are able to tune their V’s face, skin, eyes, and hair, and then accessories with tattoos and piercings. After setting the stage for the chaos-ridden metropolis that is Night City, the trailer then focuses on V’s role in it all. As a mercenary, players will have no sworn allegiance to the many gangs and factions warring for power in the streets.

Upon earning money, players will be able to purchase new cyberware to upgrade V, making them the ultimate mercenary. In the trailer, we see a glimpse of this menu, with potential upgrades available for the skeleton, arms, legs, nervous system, and more. We also see what the skill trees look like in Cyberpunk 2077. As for weapons, we see three separate trees for rifles, handguns, and blades. Perk points can be allocated to specific skills that best suit the player’s style.

Lastly, this trailer sheds more light on the story in Cyberpunk 2077. After stealing a rare prototype biochip, its seal is ruptured and players are left with no choice but to slot it into their own head for preservation. It’s this action that introduces Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand. With the goal of taking down the corporation that created the chip, Silverhand will accompany V as a sort of “devil on your shoulder” character.

The final episode of Night City Wire was stuffed with details on the highly-anticipated RPG. There are only three weeks left to go, as Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10, 2020.