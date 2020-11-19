Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand trailer takes a deep dive into Keanu Reeves' character We got an in-depth look at Cyberpunk 2077's iconic part-time musician/part-time revolutionary Johnny Silverhand in a new trailer.

Ever since some of the early reveals of Cyberpunk 2077, a huge center of the fun has been Keanu Reeves in the iconic role of Johnny Silverhand. Such a renowned character in Cyberpunk lore deserves very serious consideration, but Keanu Reeves looks to be bringing the character to life masterfully. The latest Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire focused heavily on Johnny Silverhand, complete with a trailer entirely focused on one of the most influential figures in all of Night City.

CD Projekt RED gave us a new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer focused on Johnny Silverhand during the November 19 edition of the Night City Wire Livestream - Episode 5.

BEWARE SPOILERS AHEAD: If you’d like to experience the narrative of Cyberpunk 2077 for yourself, you’d best stop reading now.

From what we could see in the trailer, it would appear that Johnny Silverhand was supposedly killed many years before the events of Cyberpunk 2077. So who is the character we see in the game? It would appear it's Silverhand, but in a program on a chip in the main character's head, co-inhabiting the main character’s mind and trying to influence their decisions.

It’s a rather unique element to say the least and seems to indicate that throughout Cyberpunk 2077, Keanu’s Johnny Silverhand will be accompanying the player, offering his opinion on matters, and trying to get the player to carry out the mission he had before he seems to have died. It’s unknown at this time whether Silverhand will remain the same or different depending on previously revealed player choices of lifepath. That said, given how much choice there is in Cyberpunk 2077, it seems pretty likely that Silverhand will have quite different interactions with the character depending on who they choose to be as the game balances between Silverhand's desires and those of the player character.

Want to know more of Johnny Silverhand and Keanu Reeves’ efforts going into the portrayal? Be sure to check out the behind-the-scenes of Reeves’ performance and CD Projekt RED’s efforts to cast the iconic Johnny Silverhand character.