Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a DMCA-friendly music setting for content creators CD Projekt Red is including a feature that will automatically replace songs that could hit content creators with DMCA notices.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10, 2020, and with so much concern over DMCAs and copyright content in the content creation world right now, CD Projekt Red has revealed that the game will feature a new setting for users that replaces songs likely to hit them with DMCA notices with other songs. This, the studio believes, should help content creators with the growing concerns that they are dealing with right now when it comes to DMCAs.

The new feature, which was detailed during the November 19 Night City Wire episode will be available for content creators that want to enjoy the music the game has to offer without having to worry about DMCA takedowns being issues on their content. Since the soundtrack for Cyberpunk 2077 includes songs from high-profile artists like Nine Inch Nails, Run the Jewels, Rat Boy, Grimes, and Angels & Airwaves, there's no doubt that content creators on websites like Twitch and YouTube would probably find their content hit with DMCA notices.

If you're worried about losing the essence of the game's scenes, don't fret. Instead of simply muting the songs that might cause DMCA notices, Cyberpunk 2077 will actually replace them with more content-friendly songs to help fill in where the old songs would have fit. It's an interesting way to approach the system, which should help keep the cohesive electronic pulse that permeates much of what we've seen of the game so far.

There are more than 150 custom songs on the radios that play throughout Night City, which means there is no real shortage of great tunes to check out. We also learned a bit more about Johnny Silverhand with this latest Night City Wire, who will act as a co-protagonist throughout the game's main storyline.