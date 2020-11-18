New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 18, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Wednesday night. You made it to Hump Day, well done! It doesn't mean you get to stop though as there are still two more days to go. So get out there and carpe the heck out of that diem. Obviously, if you're in a place where the pandemic is still running rampant, wear a mask and social distance. Now, let's take a look at some of the good stuff posted on Shacknews today and then let's look at some memes.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Portal 3

This fan-made Portal experience looks incredible. A third type of portal? Sign me up.

Aunty Donna

Go watch the new Aunty Donna show on Netflix. Support local talent!

Good news everyone!

Nothing to fear here. Certainly not the old blood.

South Australia goes into lockdown

After discovering a cluster of cases, the southern Australian state will be going into lockdown for almost a week. Godspeed to all those affected.

It's the vibe

Homelander is so damn good at being bad.

It's summer in Australia

I cannot wait to hit the beach. I'm going to be such a beach bum.

We're only just getting started

Go check out Cortex and join in on the conversations!

Half the size of the Xbox Series X

With considerably more new launch titles.

Demon's Souls GOTY

Me too, Danny.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for November 18, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad for your viewing pleasure. He's a sleepy boy because he was up late hunting spiders.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola