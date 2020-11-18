Evening Reading - November 18, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Wednesday night. You made it to Hump Day, well done! It doesn't mean you get to stop though as there are still two more days to go. So get out there and carpe the heck out of that diem. Obviously, if you're in a place where the pandemic is still running rampant, wear a mask and social distance. Now, let's take a look at some of the good stuff posted on Shacknews today and then let's look at some memes.

Portal 3

This fan-made Portal experience looks incredible. A third type of portal? Sign me up.

Aunty Donna

Go watch the new Aunty Donna show on Netflix. Support local talent!

Good news everyone!

Nothing to fear here. Certainly not the old blood.

South Australia goes into lockdown

#BREAKING: South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says he will "go hard and go early" in a bid to squash Adelaide's growing COVID-19 cluster, announcing a six-day “circuit breaker” for the state. https://t.co/RDOAOShFWt pic.twitter.com/nSfmEAm2sq — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) November 18, 2020

After discovering a cluster of cases, the southern Australian state will be going into lockdown for almost a week. Godspeed to all those affected.

It's the vibe

“When the people robbing your store want to vibe “ pt.2 pic.twitter.com/jZlq1ALRHX — KING VADER 🎈 (@kingvader) November 18, 2020

Homelander is so damn good at being bad.

It's summer in Australia

pic.twitter.com/LjB8s2qxTH — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) November 18, 2020

I cannot wait to hit the beach. I'm going to be such a beach bum.

We're only just getting started

Just got out of a meeting with the Shacknews devs. We have so many more awesome things in our pipeline. Cortex was just the beginning...#DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/ZZR3hAVACI — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 18, 2020

Go check out Cortex and join in on the conversations!

Half the size of the Xbox Series X

Happy birthday to the Nintendo GameCube, which released back on November 18, 2001 in North America! pic.twitter.com/O0S4PJJS6M — Shacknews (@shacknews) November 19, 2020

With considerably more new launch titles.

Demon's Souls GOTY

I am madly in love with Demon’s Souls — o’danny boy (@dannyodwyer) November 18, 2020

Me too, Danny.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for November 18, 2020.

Here's a photo of Rad for your viewing pleasure. He's a sleepy boy because he was up late hunting spiders.

