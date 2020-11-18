How to get the Carolingian Dynasty gear - Asassin's Creed Valhalla Learn how to get the Carolingian Dynasty gear set with Prime Gaming in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Viking warriors exploring the plains and hills of England in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will find more than enough gear to satiate their thirst for loot. But, if you’re looking for one more, then you’re going to want to get your hands on the Carolingian Dynasty gear set, which includes settlement props and a ship set.

How to get the Carolingian Dynasty gear

Those looking to get their hands on the Carolingian Dynasty set may be sad to learn that the gear set itself is not currently available in the game through normal collection means. Instead, it will require users to be subscribed to Amazon Prime, as the set is a Prime Gaming reward.

If you haven’t already signed up for Amazon Prime, then you can typically grab a short trial from the Amazon website. This will give you access to Prime Gaming, as well as other features on Twitch.tv, Amazon’s popular streaming service.

Once you have Amazon Prime, you can head over to the Prime Gaming website and connect your accounts. You will need a Twitch account to set things up, and you’ll also want to connect your Ubisoft Connection account to the service as well, but that will come into play later on.

There are a ton of rewards available through Prime Gaming.

On the Prime Gaming site, look for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla option and then select it. This should prompt you to claim the code and connect your Ubisoft account to Prime Gaming. Simply follow the instructions and you shouldn’t have much trouble completing it.

When you have claimed the content, load back into the game and it should automatically appear in your inventory. Items like the ship skin, props, and the Raven skin will require you to reach England and build the Shipyard and Stable in your settlement There are multiple pieces included, so make sure you check out all of your gear slots. Here’s a complete list of the items that come with the Carolingian Dynasty gear set:

Carolingian Hood

Carolingian Torso

Carolingian Pike

Carolingian Helm

Carolingian Bracers

Carolingian Pants

Carolingian Shield

Naval Skin set

Naval Prop Set

Raven Skin

