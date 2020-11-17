Best abilities - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Trying to figure out what the best abilities in Assassin's Creed Valhalla are? We can help.

There are a number of abilities for players to acquire in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, though not all are created equal. If you really want to pull the most power from your attacks, then having the best abilities is going to be key as you take on the lords of England.

Best abilities - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

New abilities are just one of many secrets that litter the world in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Abilities are broken down into two main categories in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ranged and Melee. At any given time, players can have up to four of each ability type equipped. Choosing which four you should equip in these slots might be difficult for those looking to put together the best builds, though, which is why we’ve put this guide together. Below we’ll go over what we feel are the best abilities you can equip and talk a bit about each one.

Looking for help unlocking more abilities? Check out our guide to all Book of Knowledge locations for more info about how to find and unlock new abilities.

Best ranged abilities

Having powerful abilities set up for your ranged attacks can prove quite beneficial in combat, especially when dealing with enemies that like to put distance between you and them. Here’s a breakdown of our top choices for ranged abilities.

Best Ranged Abilities - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ability Name Ability Description Man’s Best Friend Send a wolf in to attack your enemy. Incendiary Powder Trap Attach a pouch of explosive powder that spreads across surfaces after impact. Bursts into flame when movement is around. Useful for knocking down weak rock walls instead of having to find containers of oil. Piercing Shot Shoot an arrow with enough force to pierce through almost any obstacle. Useful for dealing with heavily armored enemies or shooting through weak walls. Thorn of Slumber An arrow marked with the Svenfnthorn symbol puts any target you hit to sleep almost instantly. Great for sneaking around and taking out enemies that you can’t pass by or take out silently otherwise.

Best melee abilities

These abilities are the real meat and potatoes of the combat and having a good setup for this area will make you almost unstoppable in combat. Here’s a look at our favorite melee abilities.

Best Melee Abilities - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ability Name Ability Description Harpoon Impalement Throw a harpoon at an enemy. Useful for knocking them against walls, off ledges, and into each other. Can also be used to knock enemies into fire. Rush & Bash Hold down the activation buttons and rush forward continuously. Allows you to tackle enemies and carry them, eventually slamming them into walls for lots of damage. Can also stun enemies. Dive of the Valkyries Launch yourself into the air and then come crashing down. Useful for knocking down and stunning enemies. Good for dealing damage against boss enemies. Throwing Axe Fury Hurl axes at any enemies within range. Exceptionally useful against close-knit groups of enemies.

By using the ability setups that we’ve outlined above, you’ll set yourself up with a strong build that gives you both ranged and melee capabilities. For more help, be sure to head back over to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide.