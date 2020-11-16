Evening Reading - November 16, 2020

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's Monday evening, the beginning of another week. You've made it through the toughest day of them all. You're two sleeps away from Hump Day and then it's a smooth slide into the weekend where the new Destiny 2 raid awaits. Also, I don't think I've said it (maybe I have), congratulations on your new President Elect. Well done. It doesn't mean the work is over, you've got to keep fighting. Now, let's gander at some of the excellent content posted on Shacknews today and then check out some memes!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Dunkey reviews the PS5

Now do Demon's Souls. I cannot wait until Australia gets more PS5 stock. I need to play the remake!

Aunty Donna

Remember being kept back during your lunch break in school?

Wear a mask

I said, wear a mask!

Weener

Why not both?

Xbox dev kit

A pretty great looking prototype dev kit.

Whatchya thinking about, Lola?

She looks out the window like how I look out the window.

Punching Nazis?

Here's a great bit from a few years ago now. Still relevant.

How will you pay?

Good question, let's ask that of a lot of other things.

It's wrestling time!

That's a big sword!

Noodle arms

I want to play this game.

WFH upgrade

Might need to crack out the old box of LEGO.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for November 16, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad. It's getting pretty warm over here and he's beginning to feel it. Going to have to start turning that air con on. I do not look forward to this quarter's electricity bill.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

