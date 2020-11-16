Evening Reading - November 16, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Monday evening, the beginning of another week. You've made it through the toughest day of them all. You're two sleeps away from Hump Day and then it's a smooth slide into the weekend where the new Destiny 2 raid awaits. Also, I don't think I've said it (maybe I have), congratulations on your new President Elect. Well done. It doesn't mean the work is over, you've got to keep fighting. Now, let's gander at some of the excellent content posted on Shacknews today and then check out some memes!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Dunkey reviews the PS5

Now do Demon's Souls. I cannot wait until Australia gets more PS5 stock. I need to play the remake!

Aunty Donna

Remember being kept back during your lunch break in school?

Wear a mask

It's looking like we've turned the corner at my house, so I'm going to tell you a story about love and a pandemic. It starts two weeks ago Monday. I taught class that morning, but by lunch I knew something was up. By afternoon, I knew I was sick. — Matt Waite (@mattwaite) November 15, 2020

I said, wear a mask!

Weener

Why not both?

Xbox dev kit

In celebration of the 19th anniversary of @Xbox, here’s a never before seen prototype dev kit shared with me by the late Brett Schnepf. The side bar lights glow green! 💚 pic.twitter.com/gqN7Cplt2I — Xbox Darkroom (@XboxDarkRoom) November 15, 2020

A pretty great looking prototype dev kit.

Whatchya thinking about, Lola?

She looks out the window like how I look out the window.

Punching Nazis?

Is it really ok to punch nazis? pic.twitter.com/8w4YYmA81h — Aamer Rahman (@aamer_rahman) November 6, 2017

Here's a great bit from a few years ago now. Still relevant.

How will you pay?

MT @Marmel

"How are you going to pay...?"@AOC: "No one asks how we're going to pay for the Space Force. No one asked how we paid for a $2 trillion tax cut. We only ask how we pay for it on issues of housing, healthcare and education."



She’s killing itpic.twitter.com/l3Nm73mijA — H. Eric Loewe (@ericlo) November 14, 2020

Good question, let's ask that of a lot of other things.

It's wrestling time!

That's a big sword!

Noodle arms

You guys all said my game idea for a shooter where your arms are noodles and you can't control them was stupid. Well, I prototyped it and now who's stupid!!!!?#madewithunity @sidefx #kinefx #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/sDCkDOzIZR — Andy Saia (@saiacide) November 14, 2020

I want to play this game.

WFH upgrade

Today I reached the next level of remote work excellence. 🏅 pic.twitter.com/hxbGLfo7dT — Wolf Brüning (@WolfBruening) November 12, 2020

Might need to crack out the old box of LEGO.

Here's a photo of Rad. It's getting pretty warm over here and he's beginning to feel it. Going to have to start turning that air con on. I do not look forward to this quarter's electricity bill.

