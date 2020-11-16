Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 22

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be jumping back into the land of Hyrule with the Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. We only have a few locations left to visit in our quest to save Hyrule! Ganon isn't going to go easy on us, though, and with the Dark Swamp and Death Mountain left to save, the fight is far from over. Can I restore order to the land or will Ganon control Hyrule forever? Tune in tonight to find out!

You can join me tonight at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!"

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.