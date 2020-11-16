Mando Mondays week 4 brings Moff Gideon & other collectibles to the fray Mando Mondays continue with new products from a galaxy far, far away.

Disney and Lucasfilm continue to drop new Star Wars goodies as a part of the ongoing Mando Mondays event. Founded as a way to commemorate Season 2 of hit series The Mandalorian, Mando Mondays sees new products announced from a range of manufacturers. With episode 3 of The Mandalorian airing last Friday, it’s time to look at what Disney and Lucafilm have in store for this week’s Mando Monday.

Lucasfilm and Disney posted their own recap of this week’s Mando Monday line-up to the official Star Wars website. Included in this week’s offerings are new 6-inch-scale Black Series figures for Greef Karga, Kuiil, and Moff Gideon. All three of these characters had quite profound impacts on the story in Season 1, quickly becoming fan-favorites. Manufactured by Hasbro, this is just the latest in the toy company’s Mando Monday contributions.

Everyone’s favorite sidekick, The Child, stirred up quite the controversy with the way he bahaved around the space frogs in episode 2. However, amends seem to have been made as week 3 of Mando Mondays brings a new plush that sees a 24-inch The Child holding a space frog friend. Sold exclusively at Target, this plush will make a fine addition to your collection. We also see some new apparel, as Ashley Eckstein’s Her Universe adds more The Child themed merch.

Episode 3 of The Mandalorian premiered last week and featured some wowing reveals, which will hopefully make for some awesome products in next week’s Mando Monday. You can expect to see further coverage of the event right here on Shacknews. If you’ve been watching The Mandalorian, consider tuning into our weekly show, Pop! Goes the Culture! every Thursday, where we recap and review the newest episodes of the Disney+ series and more.