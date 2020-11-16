New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of November 16, 2020

Check out all our content plans for this week with our latest Shacknews livestream schedule.
It's Monday, folks, which means it is time to lay out all our plans for this week's livestreams. While it might normally be best to play your cards close to the chest in a game of poker, we're more for letting everyone see what we have going on so you can plan ahead and make sure you don't miss out on the action. As such, let's take a look at this week's livestream schedule!

As always, all the streams listed below will be available to watch via the embed in this article, or by heading over to the official Shacknews Twitch channel. Now, without wasting anymore time, let's jump right into the reason you came here. 

Shacknews Livestream Schedule
Stream Name When to Watch
Indie-licious with TJ Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT
Wide World of Electronic Sports Monday at 3:30 p.m. PT
The Stevetendo Show Monday at 6 p.m. PT
Killing Floor 2 Holiday Special Tuesday at 2 p.m PT
The Stevetendo Show Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT
The Stevetendo Show Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT
Skankcore 64 Wednesday at 9 p.m. PT
Pop! Goes the Culture! Thursday at 1 p.m PT
The Dump Friday at 1 p.m. PT

We're looking forward to bringing you a slew of great content this week, so make sure you tune in and come hang out. Also, make sure you check our Cortex, the latest addition to the site which allows anyone to create fantastic content and share it easily with the Shacknews community.

