Carly and the Reaperman coming to Oculus Quest 2 with Resolution Games as publisher In its first publishing initiative, Resolution Games is teaming with Odd Raven Studios to bring VR game Carly and the Reaperman to Oculus Quest and Quest 2 platforms.

Resolution Games has built a solid library of VR titles as the company has taken on the likes of original products like Acron: Attack of the Squirrels! and licensed ventures like Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs. However, the latest project from the company will see it step into a publisher role for the first time. Resolution Games has come to a deal with Odd Raven Studios to bring the latter’s VR game, Carly and the Reaperman, to the Oculus Quest and Quest 2 platforms for the first time.

Resolution Games announced the new collaboration and the start of its publishing initiative in a press release on November 16, 2020. As of that day, Resolution Games has officially entered into a deal with Odd Raven Studios to publish the popular Carly and the Reaperman on the Oculus Quest and Quest 2 platforms sometime in the first half of 2021. It’s the first time Resolution Games has stepped up to the plate as a publisher of outside VR titles.

We're excited to announce a new partnership with @oddravenstudios! Through our agreement, we will be publishing the studio's highly-rated game, Carly and the Reaperman, for the Quest platform in 2021. #vrgame #gamedev #quest2 pic.twitter.com/qCtOp54sdE — Resolution Games (@resolutiongame) November 16, 2020

Carly and the Reaperman has done well for itself as both a single-player and asymmetrical co-op that allows one or multiple players to help Carly traverse the world of spirits with her own platforming and the helping hands of the Reaper, who helps move platforms within her reach.

“Carly and the Reaperman is a great fit for Resolution Games’ library of multiplayer co-op games,” said Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm. “This partnership is a big milestone not only for Resolution Games but for the VR industry as well,”

Indeed, it’s an effort that Resolution Games seems set to continue. The group has been moving aggressively in picking up high-caliber developers like Left 4 Dead creator Mike Booth and id Software alumni Tom Hall.

As Resolution Games and Odd Raven enter into partnership for the launch of Carly and the Reaperman, it seems we can expect Resolution to pick up further titles as it expands its VR library of games. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Carly and the Reaperman on the Oculus Quest store, as well as further Resolution Games publishing projects.