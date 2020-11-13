How to fix Xbox Series X controller not working on Windows 10 Having trouble getting your Xbox Series X controller to work on Windows 10? Here's how to fix that.

With the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, we’ve finally got out hands on the new Xbox controller. If you’re trying to use it in Bluetooth mode, then you might have run into an issue with Windows 10 not recognizing the device. Funky, right? If you’re hitting that roadblock, then we’ve got good news. There are fixes.

How to fix Xbox Series X controller not working on Windows 10

The Xbox Series S features the same controller, so this fix will work for it, too!

Those running into problems getting the Xbox Series X controller to work out of the box on Bluetooth have more than a couple of fixes they can test out, according to Microsoft’s support page. We’ve broken them down based on the easiest to most difficult, so take a look and try one out until you find a solution that works for you.

Update controller firmware

The first step you can take to get your Xbox Series X controller working on your Windows 10 PC is to make sure your controller is updated to the latest firmware. In a perfect world, it would work on your PC right out of the box, but sometimes things just aren’t perfect. To update your controller’s firmware, download the Xbox Accessories App from the store. Let it install and then load it up and follow the steps to update the controller firmware.

Update OS

If you’re still having issues, then you can also try updating windows to a newer build. Here’s a look at all the supported Windows 10 build numbers for the new controller:

For 2004: 10C Win 10 2004 (20H1)

10C Win 10 2004 (20H1) Version : 2004-OS Build 19041.610 and 20H2-OS Build 19042.610

2004-OS Build 19041.610 and 20H2-OS Build 19042.610

Requires KB 4580364

For 1909: 10C Win 10 1909 (19H2)

10C Win 10 1909 (19H2) Version : 1903-OS Build 18362.1171 and 1909-OS Build 18363.1171

1903-OS Build 18362.1171 and 1909-OS Build 18363.1171

Requires KB 4580386

For 1903: 10C Win 10 1903 (19H1)

10C Win 10 1903 (19H1) Version : 1903-OS Build 18362.1171 and 1909-OS Build 18363.1171

1903-OS Build 18362.1171 and 1909-OS Build 18363.1171

Requires KB 4580386

For 20H2 : 10C Win 10 20H2 (20H2)

: 10C Win 10 20H2 (20H2) Version : 2004-OS Build 19041.610 and 20H2-OS Build 19042.610

2004-OS Build 19041.610 and 20H2-OS Build 19042.610

Requires KB 4580364

Obviously, updating the controller firmware is the easiest method, as installing any Windows 10 update can take much longer depending on your internet speed.

Before we end, we do want to say a thank you to waxthirteen of the Chatty for bringing this to our attention via the Cortex community.

Now that you know how to fix the Xbox controller not working on Windows 10, you can check out the rest of our Xbox Series X coverage. We’ll update this article with any additional information should Microsoft reveal further fixes for the problem.