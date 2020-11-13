Evening Reading - November 13, 2020

Hey there folks. It’s nighttime in America, so that means it’s time for another edition of Evening Reading. It’s been quite the busy week, from the release of next-gen consoles to a major update in the quest for a COVID-19 vaccine. As we get ready for the weekend, let’s take a look at some of the most interesting stories from around the internet.

And now… other stuff from the internet!

Adapting to Twitch’s DMCA nonsense

Twitch said "mute all in-game audio" and I said "bet" pic.twitter.com/4B3sN5ofRc — Jambo All The Way 🎅🏼🎄 (@PlayWithJambo) November 13, 2020

Twitch’s DMCA fiasco has been an ongoing nightmare for creators on the platforms, as streamers scramble to make sure they aren’t violating laws and subjecting themselves to harsh consequences. Streamer Jambo decided to poke a bit of fun at the ordeal, completely voicing all of the sound effects and characters during her playthrough of Skyrim

Fresh Prince is coming back!

Now this is a story all about how the Freshest family on TV is getting back together 🤩🥳 Join the Banks family for the #FreshPrinceReunion November 19 only on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/8xRsGPUW4X — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 13, 2020

There have been rumblings for a while, but a Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunion is finally happening! Will Smith and fellow castmates are reuniting for a special event exclusive to HBO Max on November 19. The trailer alone is just oozing 90s nostalgia.

Ubisoft Montreal hostage scare

CBC Montreal and Radio-Canada are now reporting the 911 call which prompted a large deployment and operation at Ubisoft is a hoax, according to police sources. — Sarah Leavitt (@sarahleavittcbc) November 13, 2020

News quickly spread when reports came out that staff at Ubisoft Montreal were being held hostage in their office. After a number of officers descended on the Canadian office, no threat was found, and it eventually ruled to be a hoax. Luckily, nobody was hurt. But this isn’t cool, or funny. There are better ways to get attention than faking a hostage situation and making people believe they’re friends/family are in danger.

It’s Friday the 13th!

It’s a special day, Shakers. Friday the 13th only comes around a handful of times a year, usually with some scary movie releases to accompany it. How do you feel about the superstitious holiday? Do you subscribe to the superstitions and theories, or is it just another day? 2020 has kind of felt like a never-ending Friday the 13th…

More Cortex shenanigans

Users have been having a field day with Cortex, a new feature on the Shacknews website that lets our community engage in more robust and interactive ways. There have been some awesome posts made so far, with today including a birthday shoutout for Shacker ThomW, as well as more dope recipes. It’s been awesome to see how everybody is using the platform.

Next-gen has officially arrived

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are officially out. After much anticipation, it feels weird to finally have these consoles on shelves. However, it’s been pure unadulterated chaos trying to lock down a console, as stock has been selling out almost instantly. Were you able to nab a new system? Or are you a confident member of the PC master race?

And that does it for this Friday, November 13, 2020. We did it, folks. We made it to the weekend. If you can, take some time to unwind and treat yourself this weekend. You deserve it.

Leia encourages you to come back to Shacknews for more delicious content, including future editions of Evening Reading. Do it for Shacknews!