Book of Knowledge locations - Assassin's Creed Valhalla Learn all of the Book of Knowledge locations and how to unlock every ability in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Unlike previous Assassin’s Creed games, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla actually requires players to unlock Books of Knowledge to acquire different ranged and melee abilities. Because of this, you’re going to need to find every Book of Knowledge location in the game if you want to unlock all of the abilities that are available to you. Luckily, we’ve taken all of the guess work out of it, and this guide will detail the locations of each Book of Knowledge below.

Last updated November 12, 2020.

All Book of Knowledge locations - Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Each region in Valhalla includes a couple of different Books of Knowledge for players to acquire and we’ve broken them each down into the main areas that you’ll visit below. We’ve also included images of the map, as well as descriptions on how to locate each book itself. As such, spoilers abound below, this is your only warning.

To help make this guide easy to follow, we've broken the items up based on the region you find them in.

Rygjafylke locations

Throwing Axe Fury

The first Book of Knowledge that players can find during the opening section of the game is for Throwing Axe Fury. This particular ability can be unlocked as you finish up the raid on Nottfall. Head to the southern end of the village and look for a cave that you can run into.

Head to the back of the cave and you’ll come to a locked door. There’s a hole to the right that you can climb through to reach the area behind it. Grab the book off the pedestal to unlock Throwing Axe Fury.

Thorn of Slumber

This particular ability can be found in a fortified location just south of Nottfall. Head over the mountains until you reach an encampment called Gryttirsand. This location holds year another ability you can unlock.

To unlock the Thorn of Slumber ability, head into the encampment using one of the lower entryways on the northern, southern, and eastern sides of the outer edge. This will eventually lead you to the center, where a large tower rises above the rest of the camp. Unfortunately, the door that leads inside is barred from the interior, so you’re going to need to go up to get in.

Climb up the outer wall of the tower and head into the first window that you see. Make your way as far down as you can before you spot a breakable surface blocking your progress. Shoot this with an arrow to break it and then head inside to find the Book of Knowledge waiting below. Grab it to unlock this ability.

Rage of Helheim

If you continue through the main story, you’ll soon find yourself going after Kjotve’s Fortress. This is where the next Book of Knowledge resides. Go ahead and complete the quest to take down Kjotve, and once completed, you’ll have free roam of the area. There are more than a couple secrets here.

To find the Rage of Hellheim Book of Knowledge, make your way to the eastern edge of the area and head up the hill. Climb the cliffside until you reach a cave entrance behind the waterfall. Head inside and follow it to the back. You may see a notice appear on screen saying, “Area Not Available” depending on when you try to grab this one. Simply ignore this and continue until you reach an ice wall that you can attack with your weapon to break through. The book is just beyond this broken wall. Grab it to acquire this ability.

We’ll be updating this guide with more abilities and Books of Knowledge as we uncover them. For now, make sure you’re ready for what’s next by heading over to our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide, where you’ll find detailed info on how to respec and even a walkthrough on how to obtain Thor’s hammer and armor.