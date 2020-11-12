Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 6 Episode 6 of Shacknews' show about movies, tv, and more is here!

It’s Thursday! That means two things - one, it’s almost Friday. Two, it’s time for the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture! It may be next-gen console week, but this is our weekly show here on Shacknews where we take the focus away from games and talk about the latest and greatest in the world of movies, television, comics, and collectibles. Hosts Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke have some fun topics to discuss today, so come join us!

Episode 6 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. If you’d rather stay on our website, you can also watch the stream right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of the topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Rest in Peace Alex Trebek

Johnny Depp out in Fantastic Beast films, Mads Mikkelsen

Night Has Fallen movie in development

Umbrella Academy Season 3 starts production in January

Unboxing & Review : Arcade1Up Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Cabinet

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 review discussion

Jurassic World Dominion wraps filming

Wandavision starts streaming January 15

On this week’s Pop! Goes the Culture! We mourn the loss of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. On a lighter note, we’ll talk about the upcoming Jurassic World film, as well as discuss Episode two of The Mandalorian’s second season.

If you do stop by and hang out with us during today’s show, we’d like to thank you. Pop! Goes the Culture! has been a fun change of pace for us here at Shacknews, and we hope to do many more episodes in the future. If you’d like to support the stream, consider giving us your monthly Prime Gaming subscription.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 6 of Pop! Goes the Culture!