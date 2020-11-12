Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 6
Episode 6 of Shacknews' show about movies, tv, and more is here!
It’s Thursday! That means two things - one, it’s almost Friday. Two, it’s time for the latest episode of Pop! Goes the Culture! It may be next-gen console week, but this is our weekly show here on Shacknews where we take the focus away from games and talk about the latest and greatest in the world of movies, television, comics, and collectibles. Hosts Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke have some fun topics to discuss today, so come join us!
Episode 6 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. If you’d rather stay on our website, you can also watch the stream right here using the embed below.
Here’s a rundown of the topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:
Johnny Depp out in Fantastic Beast films, Mads Mikkelsen
Night Has Fallen movie in development
Umbrella Academy Season 3 starts production in January
Unboxing & Review : Arcade1Up Marvel Super Heroes Deluxe Cabinet
The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 2 review discussion
Jurassic World Dominion wraps filming
Wandavision starts streaming January 15
On this week’s Pop! Goes the Culture! We mourn the loss of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. On a lighter note, we’ll talk about the upcoming Jurassic World film, as well as discuss Episode two of The Mandalorian’s second season.
If you do stop by and hang out with us during today’s show, we’d like to thank you. Pop! Goes the Culture! has been a fun change of pace for us here at Shacknews, and we hope to do many more episodes in the future. If you’d like to support the stream, consider giving us your monthly Prime Gaming subscription.
Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 6 of Pop! Goes the Culture!
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 6