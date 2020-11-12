Phasmophobia might be getting a prison level in a later update Popular co-op ghost hunting game Phasmophobia's developers have signaled that they may be working on a prison map for the game.

Phasmophobia has been a pretty great title in the series of games catching people’s attention recently. A co-op game in which you and up to three other players investigate locations to discover ghostly activity, the game has captured the attention of many players looking to enjoy another co-op adventure together, while also offering a rather enjoyable horror experience as you come up against the various spectral denizens. There’s no lack of desire for new content in the game, and it looks like developer Kinetic Games is putting its attention towards a prison-style map next.

Kinetic Games teased the upcoming possibility of a new prison level in Phasmophobia from the game’s twitter on November 11, 2020. We didn’t really get a look at the level or any concept of what it might look like; just a Trello task that shows it’s in the Kinetic Games team’s workload (a pretty funny way of revealing what they’re up to if you ask us). This also comes on top of a recent update to the game that now allows players killed by the ghost to fiddle with objects in the environment, which should be fun if you want to spook your friends.

One of the most appealing factors of Phasmophobia has been the fact that you can play the game in both standard and VR modes, and players of both styles aren’t corralled away from each other. Getting face to face with a spectral apparition is a terrifying experience, and a great time if you’re looking for a good horror VR game that isn’t just Five Nights at Freddy’s characters getting up in your face to jumpscare you. And that’s what put this game firmly on our list of best VR titles of 2020.

With that in mind, it also looks like we have plenty to look forward to in Phasmophobia. As we await more details on the prison level and further updates, stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.