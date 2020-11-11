Evening Reading - November 11, 2020

What’s up, folks? As hump day comes to a close, we look back at some of the most interesting and funniest things to happen around the world today. We launched a major update to Shacknews this week, allowing our community to interact and engage in a way like never before. We’ll be highlighting some of our favorite Cortex posts. This week also sees the launch of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, so you can expect some next-gen goodness in the latest edition of Evening Reading!

Godfall review: Beauty is only skin-deep

Deathloop release date possibly leaked by New Zealand PS Store listings

Phil Spencer doesn't think Microsoft is trying to acquire further Japanese studios

Twitch apologizes for DMCA issues, suggests how creators can deal with it

Sony gifts PS5 to fan who was first in line for the PS4 and PS4 Pro

Cortex allows Shackers to post and share their own content in a more engaging way. It’s only been live for a short period, but we’ve already seen so many awesome posts. Whether it be proclaiming your love for a classic game, or sharing the recipe for the perfect Texas Chilli, it’s been so cool to go through and see how people are using the platform

Shantynews has been unleashed

With the arrival of Cortex brings Shantynews, a sister ego to Shacknews where we post more satirical content. Think of it as our own take on The Onion or Hard Drive Mag. We’re already having a bunch of fun with it, posting a step-by-step guide on how to fit that massive PlayStation 5 into your home when it (hopefully) arrives tomorrow.

Maybe don’t blow smoke up your Xbox?

Hey guys, just a friendly reminder to not blow smoke into your Xbox Series X. I mean like seriously? People have been faking a malfunction with their new Xbox consoles to make it look like plumes of smoke are coming from the vents. The videos were so widespread that it prompted Xbox to make a tweet advising against the act. I promise you there are better ways to get the attention you so desperately crave on the internet.

YouTube is down, hit the panic button

Me deleting and reinstalling YouTube 5 times jus to find out it’s down #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/IO1B5L3qOT — Tina Devi (@TinaDevixxx) November 12, 2020

As I put together this Evening Reading, YouTube and YouTube TV are down. The outages have been widespread enough for #YouTubeDOWN to become one of the top trends on Twitter. In this age of cable-cutting and digital content, YouTube is truly a bottomless well of entertainment. Pour one out for everybody who was getting ready to wind down check out some YouTube tonight.

Sony sends superfan a PS5 early

Okay, this is 100% the craziest thing to happen.



I swear. This issssss insane.@PlayStation #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/lwGF0SBzmb — Joey Chiu (@Shinogu) November 10, 2020

The PlayStation 5 comes out tomorrow! Though the wait is practically over, one lucky fan got their hands on the PS5 early. You may remember Joey Chiu as the first person in the world to buy a PS4 back in 2013. Well, Sony sent a token of appreciation for his loyalty by giving Chiu a PS5 ahead of the official release. Chiu shared an image of the personalized message that came with the console on his Twitter account.

Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

Probably the biggest news in sports today, Russell Westbrook allegedly wants out of Houston after just one year with the Rockets. You’d think reuniting with friend James Harden would spell success for the Western Conference team, but I guess there’s only room for one ball hog in town.

Happy Veteran’s Day!

Today we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for America #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/yrnGIdB2St — Pitbull (@pitbull) May 29, 2017

We’d like to extend a major thank you to anybody that has served and dedicated their life to protecting others. Here’s to you.

Stay safe, Americans

Nearly every U.S. state is now classified as having "uncontrolled spread" of COVID-19, according to https://t.co/dKkpVrDiq1 pic.twitter.com/5VFKsN5aSV — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) November 11, 2020

In case you’ve forgotten, we’re still very much in the midst of a deadly pandemic. So many states across the USA are seeing worsening COVID-19 numbers by the day. Please continue to wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others whenever possible. The only way through this is together!

That’s going to cover today’s edition of evening reading. November has been off to a crazy start, to say the least, and things seem to get more wild by the day. Let us know about your favorite things around the internet today. If you’re reading this as you await YouTube to come back up, it’s been a pleasure. Enjoy the rest of your night and we’ll see you tomorrow!

