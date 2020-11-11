Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 9.0.2 patch notes Nintendo has rolled out a patch for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to squash bugs for Zelda, Duck Hunt, falling through stages, and more. Check out update version 9.0.2 here.

With Steve from Minecraft having launched alongside Alex, Enderman, and the Zombie in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as well as a major balance update for much of the roster, it’s doubtful we’ll see big changes in the game anytime soon. That said, it isn’t stopping Nintendo from doing some light tweaks here and there to fix broken things and keep the game fun. We just got a new patch to fix up some annoying bugs on various characters and stage issues in the game. You can check out the full details on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 9.0.2 here.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 9.0.2 patch notes

The patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 9.0.2 were dropped on the Nintendo Support website late on November 11, 2020. The details of this patch are mostly clean up, with several annoying bugs across the likes of the Minecraft characters, Zelda, and Duck Hunt addressed.

Issues with the anvil on Minecraft characters have been fixed, as well as further stage bugs including passing through landscapes.

Moreover, some annoying stage bugs are also getting attention in this particular patch. Ever since Steve launched in update version 9.0.0, Nintendo has been trying to nail down issues that have caused players to fall through maps. Squashing those bugs continues in 9.0.2 with fixes to make stages and platforms more consistent. You can find the full list of fixes and notes just below.

General

Fixed an issue on Minecraft characters where you could not use the stick to jump while falling after creating an anvil using the down air attack.

Fixed an issue where the gunman from Duck Hunt’s down special and the phantom from Zelda’s down special were not behaving as intended.

Fixed an issue where the initial velocity of Samus’s and Dark Samus’s up special when used on the ground was not behaving as intended.

Fixed an issue where fighters would sometimes warp on the Venom stage.

Fixed an issue where sometimes fighters would pass through landscapes when they were launched on some stages.

Fixed an issue where sometimes you would be forced to end a battle on a stage created in Stage Builder.

Various gameplay fixes.

