Deathloop release date possibly leaked by New Zealand PS Store listings If the listings on the New Zealand PS Store are to be believed, Deathloop could be coming to the PS5 in May 2021.

Deathloop is a highly anticipated title for the PS5. Arkane Studios’ gritty grindhouse and time-looping shooter is like an absolute blast. It’s going to be coming up in 2021, but though we’ve got trickles of gameplay and story, an actual release date hadn’t come up yet. That may have changed recently, but not because of an official announcement by Bethesda, Sony, or Arkane. The New Zealand PlayStation Store may have revealed exactly when we can expect to see Deathloop launch.

The Deathloop release date appeared recently on the New Zealand PS Store pages for the game, as recently reported by Gematsu. There is both a Standard and Deluxe Edition page for Deathloop, and on both pages, a release date of May 20, 2021 is given. The last we officially heard of an official launch date for Deathloop was back in August 2020 when the game was delayed to 2021 due to issues related to the coronavirus. Although many speculated that we could see it early in the year, or as late as Spring 2021, the date on the New Zealand PS Store suggests a very late spring/early summer release.

Of course, whether the date is official for Deathloop or not remains up for speculation at this time. Arkane Studios itself has not commented on the matter through either the studio’s social media or Deathloop’s official channels, nor has Bethesda or Sony. It may have been a placeholder date that simply got left up as the PS5 section of the PlayStation Store prepared to launch. Or it may truly be the factual date intended for launch on the game at this time and the studios just hadn’t announced it yet.

Either way, it’s looking an awful lot like May 20, 2021 is the date we can expect to see Deathloop come to the PS5. Stay tuned as we await further information and updates on this matter.