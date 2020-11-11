Phil Spencer doesn't think Microsoft is trying to acquire further Japanese studios The Xbox lead claims to be unaware of supposed efforts by Microsoft to acquire Japanese developers, further stating that he believes such rumors are 'not accurate'.

Ever since Microsoft made the big time playing of picking up Bethesda and all of the studios under the Bethesda/ZeniMax umbrella, rumors have been rampant about what would come next. Bloomberg added fuel to that fire with a report that suggested Microsoft might be in the market to pick up a Japanese studio. However, in a recent interview, Phil Spencer suggested that he is unaware of any such dealings and he believes the reports are “not accurate”.

Spencer shared his knowledge of the situation in a recent interview with GameSpot. During the interview, when asked about the report by Bloomberg about Microsoft’s supposed Japanese studio interests, Spencer revealed that he was unaware of any such dealings.

“I don't think so,” Spencer said on the situation. “I mean, I'm not in every meeting that every team has, but I'll say not from me. Most of the opportunities that we've had to date have been a long-lasting relationship, and so, I don't think we're out there with our business card, throwing them out on the corner, trying to find people.”

Spencer would go on to say that he thinks “that’s not accurate.” In regards to Microsoft’s efforts to acquire a Japanese developer into its already bustling stable of studios. Given that any such dealings would likely very much include Xbox, it seems unlikely that Spencer would be the last one to know. He would also point out that given the acquirement of Bethesda and ZeniMax, he is more invested in cultivating its relationship with Tango Gameworks, which is the Japanese studio behind The Evil Within that was bought in the Bethesda deal.

“I've talked about my affinity for Japanese studios,” Spencer continued. “And thinking back in the day when we had more games that were created in Japan as part of our first party, I'm excited when the deal closes to get to spend more time with Tango [Gameworks] and the work that they're doing.”

And so it would seem that, at least as far as the head of Xbox is concerned, Microsoft isn’t closing in on a purchase of any Japanese game groups like Sega, PlatinumGames, or From Software anytime soon. Be sure to check out our own interview with Phil Spencer to get more insight on the launch of the original Xbox and how the brand almost fell through after the Xbox One launch.