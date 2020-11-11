Mediatonic has 'huge plans' for Fall Guys in Season 3 & beyond Reportedly, the development team has grown to ensure that plenty of new levels and other plans will be ready for the launch of Fall Guys Season 3 and onward.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was a breakout hit over Summer 2020 to say the least, due in no small part to being picked up by popular streamers and the efforts of a relentlessly good community interaction and presence. The mid-season update on Fall Guys Season 2 just dropped, and it had some good things going for it, but if you’re waiting on something more substantial, the team at Mediatonic is preparing to deliver. Apparently, Fall Guys Season 3 will have many more levels and it’s part of “huge plans” for the game going forward.

Fall Guys community manager Oliver Hindle recently spoke briefly to Fall Guys Season 3 and future plans for the game in a response on the Fall Guys subreddit. Hindle took the opportunity to address disappointment in the perceived slow flow of new content for the game. According to Hindle, it’s a major topic at Mediatonic, and the team has been growing rapidly to address and deliver on that concern. Not only will Season 3 supposedly have more levels than Season 2, but there are “huge plans” for the game’s future in the works as the team grows.

The launch of the Fall Guys Mid-Season 2 update brought a lot of cool things to the game, including a new name system for PC so players don’t just have to go by generic Fall Guys numbers. Plus, the new Big Fans level provided yet another obstacle course to the mix for players to traverse on their way to the crown.

That said, there’s certainly something to be said for how much effort is probably going into any new updates. Mediatonic likely could have never predicted its immense success, and now with all eyes on it, the team looks to be taking the proper steps to make sure players are happy with what comes next. Fall Guys Mid-Season 2’s update is out now. Stay tuned as we await further news and info on Season 3.