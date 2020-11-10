Evening Reading - November 10, 2020

Heyya Shackers. Another day has come to an end in the United States, which means it’s time to settle down, chill out, and relax. Maybe you’re unwrapping an Xbox Series X or S tonight? Maybe you’re still waiting a couple days to get your PS5. Or maybe you’re crossing your fingers that the NVIDIA Fairy will have mercy and bestow an NVIDIA RTX 3080 upon you. Heck, maybe you’re thrilled about some old school tech. No matter what you’re into, it’s a good week for gaming. That said, let’s kick off Evening Reading with a glimpse of the good stories out there on the Shacknews editorial universe this evening with another tease of David Craddock’s upcoming Xbox longread and an editorial feature from one of our very own Shackers (thank you skankcore!) kicking things off.

Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Craig Federighi looks at the new MacBook https://t.co/sTNMhFInPX — Shantynews (@theshantynews) November 10, 2020

Xbox Series X/S launched today!

Amazing day w/ community, team and industry friends. Great time for gaming right now; console launches, great games, the industry doing well. And Gaming continues to play important social role as people are staying safe. Thank you your love of gaming and support, it's inspiring. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 10, 2020

Big congrats to Phil Spencer and the whole Xbox team. A console year must be a stressful time. There’s still work to be done, but the Series X and S are finally out of the gate and ready to roll. Speaking of Phil Spencer, did you see our interview with him? We understand some folks at Ars Technica found it very intriguing! And there’s plenty more to come. Have you gotten an Xbox Series X or S yet?

Hole-y Trickshots Golfman

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

The Masters golfing tournament is currently playing our right now and today, Jon Rahm hit the kind of trick shot that will haunt his competitors nightmares. Did he mean to do it so well? It's hard to even imagine. The skip off the pond, the curve around the green, and the arrival at the whole... That's another level of pure physics. Well shot, Rahm.

Please let me work in comfy clothes just a bit longer

It would absolutely be great if a COVID-19 vaccine really was that close to being done. Hard to believe, but it would be nice... That said this is the longest I've gone without putting on jeans or nice pants in my life and I don't want to go back.

Trump loyalists still most incompetent criminals of all time

Postal worker admits fabricating allegations of ballot tampering, officials say https://t.co/0NdTUlvIIp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 10, 2020

It's insulting how absolutely trash these people are at being criminals in broad daylight. They'll try to grift all the way to the dumpster. Don't even try to tell me we're supposed to respect these clowns and their feelings.

The Scorpion King Returns: The Mummy

Look, we love ourselves some Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as much as anyone else, but are we the only ones that instantly think back to some of the worst CG of all time anytime someone utters the words "Scorpion King"? Well, hopefully it'll be more like the ridiculous Conan the Barbarian-esque films.

Some advice for a peaceful life

Video Game Advisor is a great Twitter to watch with some solid advice through the medium of video games. This one in particular feels particularly noteworthy given all the cuckoo people out there these days. Of course, don't let any bullies walk all over you either. For that part, Swear Trek or Effin' Birds can probably help you.

The Traveler sheds new light on Destiny 2's latest expansion

Destiny 2: Beyond Light finally launched today as well, and there was an in-game event that made the occasion absolutely glorious. Seriously, even if you're not a Destiny fan, you have to appreciate how much spectacle Bungie pours into major events in its game. Incredible, and very happy for Destiny's community. Stay tuned to our Destiny 2 topic if you need any help finding anything in the new expansion.

