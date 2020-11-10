Torchlight 3 Senior Concept Artist talks style, art, and Breaking into video games We spoke with the Senior Concept Artist on Torchlight 3 to talk about his hand in the game's development.

It’s been eight years since the release of Torchlight 2, and ever since, fans have been wondering when they’ll get to experience the next chapter in the action-RPG franchise. Developer Echtra Games took over the reins of the series, finally releasing Torchlight 3 earlier this year after much anticipation. There’s a lot of elements that go into creating a game like this, so we sat down with the Senior Concept Artist to learn about the process of making Torchlight 3 a reality.

Video Editor Greg Burke sat down with Senior Concept Artist McLean Kendree to talk about his experience working on Torchlight 3. With Torchlight 3 being heavy on action, the visuals are a signature part of the RPG. Kendree talks about how satisfying it was to finally have his work out there for players to see and react to. “It’s been especially exciting for me to see people react to that. The game’s visuals is something people call out again and again as something they enjoy.”

Of course, a lot of the art and design in Torchlight 3 is inspired by what is seen in previous entries. When working on new designs, Kendree described a very collaborative peer review process. “I might draw 10 or 20 sketches of what the bug monster looks like. And then we’re going to huddle, and we’re going to figure out which one of these is the most appropriate for our game.”

With a world as fantastical as what we get in Torchlight 3, it’s fascinating to get a peek behind the curtain and learn how it all comes together. The full interview with Senior Concept Artist McLean Kendree is roughly 13 minutes and can be viewed in full on Shacknews’ official YouTube channel.