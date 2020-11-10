Psyonix confirms Rocket League on PS5 & Xbox Series X/S with improvements coming Rocket League will take advantage of next-gen hardware when it launches on PS5 and Series X.

Psyonix’s Rocket League is one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world, so it’s no shocker that the game will be receiving a proper release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. When Rocket League arrives on next-gen, it will bring a number of new upgrades to the wildly popular vehicular soccer game. Psyonix has detailed all of the enhancements Rocket League will benefit from with its next-gen optimized version.

A post made to the Rocket League website on November 10 runs down how the multiplayer game will improve on next-gen consoles.

Rocket League Xbox Series X enhancements

4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

HDR requires HDR10 compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better (included with Xbox Series X)

4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K.

Game runs at 2688x1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR

Game UI runs in 4K

4K capable display required to experience 4K UHD. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688x1512.

HDR and 120 Hz require a compatible display, as well as Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable (included with Xbox Series X)

Rocket League Xbox Series S enhancements

1080p Resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

HDR requires compatible HDR10 display

Game runs at 1344x756 (70% of Full 1080p) Resolution at 120 FPS with HDR

UI displays at 1080p

Requires a TV or monitor 120 Hz capable display

HDR requires a compatible HDR10 Display and High Speed HDMI 2.0 cable (included with Xbox Series S)

Rocket League PlayStation 5 enhancements

4K and HDR require compatible displays

Requires compatible HDMI cable (included with PlayStation 5)

Rocket League will feature improvements in resolution and framerate across the board with its next-gen release. The game hits Xbox Series X/S and PS5 this week, but the next-gen optimized update will land later this year.