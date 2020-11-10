Among Us and other Universal Apps announced for Mac Intel and Apple platforms Universal apps will work on both Apple Silicon and Intel Macs.

Apple’s “One more thing” event was focused on the Mac family of devices. Particularly, the new Mac products that will feature M1 ARM chips, instead of Intel’s chips. During this presentation, the tech company showcased Universal Apps, which will allow developers to bring programs compatible with both the Apple Silicon and Intel-powered Macs. Some of the apps shown off here were Among Us and Adobe Photoshop.

This move will grow the library of apps available for use on Mac, as all iPhone and iPad apps will be usable in some capacity. This will be accomplished via the Rosetta 2 program. With so many apps design natively for Intel, Universal Apps will allow these programs to run smoothly on the new Apple Silicon software.

During the presentation, Apple claims that the new M1 chips working in tandem with Rosetta will allow “some of the most graphically-demanding apps to perform better under Rosetta than they did running natively on previous Macs with integrated graphics.” The new Macs will allow users to run almost all iPhone and iPad apps directly on them. During the presentation, we see HBO Max and Among US used as examples.

The transition from Intel-powered Macs to Apple’s new M1 ARM chips would have surely led to a number of issues and inconveniences for both developers and users. Universal Apps and Rosetta will work to make this a much smoother transition. The November 2020 Apple event also saw the reveal of the new MacBook Pro, as well as the new Mac Mini.