Doom Eternal's PS5 & Xbox Series X/S upgrades won't be ready for launch day Those looking to see Doom Eternal take advantage of next-gen console improvements will have to wait a while longer, according to id Software.

Earlier in 2020, Bethesda announced rather predictably that Doom Eternal would be coming to the Xbox Series X and S, as well as the PlayStation 5, with improvements designed to take advantage of the new technology on both next-gen consoles. The games should still be playable on the new consoles, but it would appear the upgraded versions still need some time baking in the bowels of Heck. Bethesda has revealed that an improved Doom Eternal won’t be coming on launch day to PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

Bethesda and id Software made the somewhat disappointing announcement on the Doom Slayers Club blog on November 10, 2020. The post kicks off with the important bit of info. Enhanced versions of Doom Eternal won’t be ready for Day One launches of either Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5. Though id Software renewed a promise that Doom Eternal is getting those upgrades and it will be among the first of the Bethesda catalogue to get it, the group isn’t ready to divulge when the new date for either upgrade will be ready.

Remember when we mentioned #DOOM Eternal and #ESO were eligible for free upgrade to next gen consoles?



Here’s an FAQ we put together with more info: https://t.co/MwUkKim29R pic.twitter.com/abx5zHAfzu — Bethesda (@bethesda) November 9, 2020

It was back in August that Bethesda and id Software revealed that Doom Eternal would be arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, alongside Elder Scrolls Online. Moreover, PS4 and Xbox One owners would be able to upgrade their original versions of the games to the new consoles for free. At console launch, these previous versions of Doom Eternal will still be backwards compatible on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will just be a while longer before upgrades bring out the most in the game. Whether this is because of Bethesda and id Software are trying to get all of Doom Eternal, including its recently launched DLC ready or not is unknown, but the post assures that The Ancient Gods Part One and additional content will transfer over in the upgrade.

Stay tuned as we await further details on when Doom Eternal’s PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades will be done and ready to bring out the best in the game on the next-gen consoles.