Fall Guys Mid-Season 2 patch notes bring new Big Fans level & more Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout continues to move through Season 2, and with it, Mediatonic has put together a substantial update. We have the notes for Fall Guys Mid-Season 2 here!

The chivalrous Season 2 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been in full swing for quite some time, big yeetus and all. But as we near a midpoint for the overall season, Mediatonic has some goodies in store. Changing up the game, the studio has launched a Fall Guys Mid-Season 2 update, complete with a new level, multi-lobby queues, and more. And we’ve got the full patch notes here.

Fall Guys Mid-Season 2 patch notes

Devolver Digital and Mediatonic dropped the Fall Guys Mid-Season 2 patch notes recently on the Fall Guys Twitter. It’s been a heck of a sprint through the season full of crowns and guest skins up to and including Sonic the Hedgehog, but the game is getting even wilder. Not only will you be able to queue for multiple game styles as of this patch, but the Big Fans level is entering the rotation. An obstacle course full of twirling blade platforms, the Big Fans level will have you timing your jumps carefully if you want to cavort forward to the finish line.

Stumble into the Fall Guys Season 2.5 update with an all-new round, remixed classics, and fixes to a few favorites. Out today! pic.twitter.com/Gw8Ibw8iZD — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 10, 2020

You can find further details of the Fall Guys Mid-Season 2 patch notes below.

Content

New Level - Big Fans

New Variations throughout the game

PC - New name system

Improvements

Server Region Selector

Featured Crown Costumes now available in regular store rotation

Show Selector now lets you queue for multiple shows at the same time

Improved stability when playing in parties!

New Language selection option in-game

Lowered chance of Medieval Rounds, Perfect Match, and Tail Tag

Bug Fixes

Fix: Falling through tiles on Hex-A-Gone

Fix: Losing jump inputs, especially on Jump Showdown

Fix: Grabbing the crown on Fall Mountain and hanging from it instead of winning

Fix: Infallible achievement sometimes not unlocking

Fix: Falling on flat surfaces

Fall Guys Mid-Season 2 update has launched, so look forward to seeing the Big Fans level out in the wild going forward. And the arrival of the Mid-Season means we can look forward to news and updates on new season info in the near future as well! We’ll have it right here for you at Shacknews when it drops.